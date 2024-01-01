Note:
You are currently viewing the beta version
of the docs. Some docs may be innacurate or incomplete at the moment. Switch to the latest version
Row Field
The Row field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin panel. By using it, you can
arrange fields next to each other horizontally.
Admin panel screenshot of a Row field
Config
|Option
|Description
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Row.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration excluding
description,
readOnly, and
hidden. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
Select Field