Payload dynamically generates a beautiful, fully type-safe admin panel to manage your users and data. It is highly performant, even with 100+ fields, and is translated in over 30 languages. Within the Admin Panel you can manage content, render your site, preview drafts, diff versions, and so much more.

The Admin Panel is designed to white-label your brand. You can endlessly customize and extend the Admin UI by swapping in your own Custom Components—everything from simple field labels to entire views can be modified or replaced to meet the needs of your editors.

The Admin Panel is written in TypeScript and built with React using the Next.js App Router. It supports React Server Components and the use of the Local API on the front-end. You can install Payload into any existing Next.js app in just one line and deploy it anywhere.

The Payload Admin Panel is designed to be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow easy customization and control. Learn more.

Redesigned Admin Panel with a collapsible sidebar that's open by default, providing greater extensibility and enhanced horizontal real estate.

Project Structure

The Admin Panel serves as the entire HTTP layer for Payload, providing a full CRUD interface for your app. This means that both the REST and GraphQL APIs are Next.js routes that exist directly alongside your front-end application.

Once you install Payload, the following files and directories will be created in your app:

1 app / 2 ├─ ( payload ) / 3 ├── admin / 4 ├─── [ [ ... segments ] ] / 5 ├──── page . tsx 6 ├──── not - found . tsx 7 ├── api / 8 ├─── [ ... slug ] / 9 ├──── route . ts 10 ├── graphql / 11 ├──── route . ts 12 ├── graphql - playground / 13 ├──── route . ts 14 ├── custom . scss 15 ├── layout . tsx

If you are not familiar with Next.js project structure, you can learn more about it here.

As shown above, all Payload routes are nested within the (payload) route group. This creates a boundary between the Admin Panel and the rest of your application by scoping all layouts and styles. The layout.tsx file within this directory, for example, is where Payload manages the html tag of the document to set proper lang and dir attributes, etc.

The admin directory contains all the pages related to the interface itself, and the api and graphql directories contains all the routes related to the REST API and GraphQL API. All admin routes are easily configurable to meet your application's requirements.

Finally, the custom.scss file is where you can add or override globally-oriented styles in the Admin Panel, such as the color palette. Customizing the look and feel through CSS alone is a powerful feature of the Admin Panel, more on that here.

All auto-generated files will contain the following comments at the top of each file:

Admin Options

All options for the Admin Panel are defined in your Payload Config under the admin key.

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 } , 8 } )

The following options are available for the Admin Panel:

Option Description user The slug of the Collection that you want to allow to login to the Admin Panel. More details. buildPath Specify an absolute path for where to store the built Admin bundle used in production. Defaults to path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'build') . meta Base metadata to use for the Admin Panel. Included properties are titleSuffix , icons , and openGraph . Can be overridden on a per Collection or per Global basis. disable If set to true , the entire Admin Panel will be disabled. dateFormat The date format that will be used for all dates within the Admin Panel. Any valid date-fns format pattern can be used. avatar Set account profile picture. Options: gravatar , default or a custom React component. autoLogin Used to automate admin log-in for dev and demonstration convenience. More details. livePreview Enable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More details. components Component overrides that affect the entirety of the Admin Panel. More details. routes Replace built-in Admin Panel routes with your own custom routes. More details. custom Any custom properties you wish to pass to the Admin Panel.

Note: These are the root-level options for the Admin Panel. You can also customize the admin options of any Collection or Global through their respective admin keys.

The Admin User Collection

To specify which Collection to allow to login to the Admin Panel, pass the admin.user key equal to the slug of any auth-enabled Collection:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 user : 'admins' , 7 } , 8 } )

Important:

The Admin Panel can only be used by a single auth-enabled Collection. To enable authentication for a Collection, simply set auth: true in the Collection's configuration. See Authentication for more information.

By default, if you have not specified a Collection, Payload will automatically provide a User Collection with access to the Admin Panel. You can customize or override the fields and settings of the default User Collection by adding your own Collection with slug: 'users' . Doing this will force Payload to use your provided User Collection instead of its default version.

You can use whatever Collection you'd like to access the Admin Panel as long as the Collection supports Authentication. It doesn't need to be called users . For example, you may wish to have two Collections that both support authentication:

admins - meant to have a higher level of permissions to manage your data and access the Admin Panel

- meant to have a higher level of permissions to manage your data and access the Admin Panel customers - meant for end users of your app that should not be allowed to log into the Admin Panel

To do this, specify admin: { user: 'admins' } in your config. This will provide access to the Admin Panel to only admins . Any users authenticated as customers will be prevented from accessing the Admin Panel. See Access Control for full details. For a complete, working example of role-based access control, check out the official Auth Example.

Role-based access control

It is also possible to allow multiple user types into the Admin Panel with limited permissions. For example, you may wish to have two roles within the admins Collection:

super-admin - full access to the Admin Panel to perform any action

- full access to the Admin Panel to perform any action editor - limited access to the Admin Panel to only manage content

To do this, add a roles or similar field to your auth-enabled Collection, then use the access.admin property to grant or deny access based on the value of that field. See Access Control for full details. For a complete, working example of role-based access control, check out the official Auth Example.

Customizing Routes

You have full control over the routes that Payload binds itself to. This includes both root-level routes such as the REST API, and admin-level routes such as the user's account page. You can customize these routes to meet the needs of your application simply by specifying the desired paths in your config.

Root-level Routes

Root-level routes are those that are not behind the /admin path, such as the REST API and GraphQL APIs, or the root path of the Admin Panel itself.

Here is an example of how you might modify root-level routes:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 routes : { 6 admin : '/custom-admin-route' 7 } 8 } )

You can configure custom paths for the following root-level routes through the routes property of your Payload Config:

Option Default route Description admin /admin The Admin Panel itself. api /api The REST API base path. graphQL /graphql The GraphQL API base path. graphQLPlayground /graphql-playground The GraphQL Playground.

Reminder: The routes key is defined in the top-level of your Payload Config, outside the admin key. To customize the Admin Panel routes, use admin-level routes instead.

Note: You can easily add new routes to the Admin Panel through the endpoints property of the Payload Config. See Custom Endpoints for more information.

Admin-level Routes

Admin-level routes are those behind the /admin path. These are the routes that are part of the Admin Panel itself, such as the user's account page, the login page, etc.

Here is an example of how you might modify admin-level routes:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 routes : { 7 account : '/my-account' 8 } 9 } , 10 } )

You can configure custom paths for the following admin-level routes through the admin.routes property of your Payload Config:

Option Default route Description account /account The user's account page. createFirstUser /create-first-user The page to create the first user. forgot /forgot The password reset page. inactivity /logout-inactivity The page to redirect to after inactivity. login /login The login page. logout /logout The logout page. reset /reset The password reset page. unauthorized /unauthorized The unauthorized page.

Note: You can also swap out entire views out for your own, using the admin.views property of the Payload Config. See Custom Views for more information.

I18n

The Payload Admin Panel is translated in over 30 languages and counting. Languages are automatically detected based on the user's browser and used by the Admin Panel to display all text in that language. If no language was detected, or if the user's language is not yet supported, English will be chosen. Users can easily specify their language by selecting one from their account page. See I18n for more information.

Note: If there is a language that Payload does not yet support, we accept code contributions.

Light and Dark Modes

Users in the Admin Panel have the ability to choose between light mode and dark mode for their editing experience. Users can select their preferred theme from their account page. Once selected, it is saved to their user's preferences and persisted across sessions and devices. If no theme was selected, the Admin Panel will automatically detect the operation system's theme and use that as the default.