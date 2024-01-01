Payload dynamically generates a beautiful, fully type-safe admin panel to manage your users and data. It is highly performant, even with 100+ fields, and is translated in over 30 languages. Within the Admin Panel you can manage content, render your site, preview drafts, diff versions, and so much more.
The Admin Panel is designed to white-label your brand. You can endlessly customize and extend the Admin UI by swapping in your own Custom Components—everything from simple field labels to entire views can be modified or replaced to meet the needs of your editors.
The Admin Panel is written in TypeScript and built with React using the Next.js App Router. It supports React Server Components and the use of the Local API on the front-end. You can install Payload into any existing Next.js app in just one line and deploy it anywhere.
The Admin Panel serves as the entire HTTP layer for Payload, providing a full CRUD interface for your app. This means that both the REST and GraphQL APIs are Next.js routes that exist directly alongside your front-end application.
Once you install Payload, the following files and directories will be created in your app:
As shown above, all Payload routes are nested within the
(payload) route group. This creates a boundary between the Admin Panel and the rest of your application by scoping all layouts and styles. The
layout.tsx file within this directory, for example, is where Payload manages the
html tag of the document to set proper
lang and
dir attributes, etc.
The
admin directory contains all the pages related to the interface itself, and the
api and
graphql directories contains all the routes related to the REST API and GraphQL API. All admin routes are easily configurable to meet your application's requirements.
Finally, the
custom.scss file is where you can add or override globally-oriented styles in the Admin Panel, such as the color palette. Customizing the look and feel through CSS alone is a powerful feature of the Admin Panel, more on that here.
All auto-generated files will contain the following comments at the top of each file:
All options for the Admin Panel are defined in your Payload Config under the
admin key.
The following options are available for the Admin Panel:
|Option
|Description
user
|The
slug of the Collection that you want to allow to login to the Admin Panel. More details.
buildPath
|Specify an absolute path for where to store the built Admin bundle used in production. Defaults to
path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'build').
meta
|Base metadata to use for the Admin Panel. Included properties are
titleSuffix,
icons, and
openGraph. Can be overridden on a per Collection or per Global basis.
disable
|If set to
true, the entire Admin Panel will be disabled.
dateFormat
|The date format that will be used for all dates within the Admin Panel. Any valid date-fns format pattern can be used.
avatar
|Set account profile picture. Options:
gravatar,
default or a custom React component.
autoLogin
|Used to automate admin log-in for dev and demonstration convenience. More details.
livePreview
|Enable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More details.
components
|Component overrides that affect the entirety of the Admin Panel. More details.
routes
|Replace built-in Admin Panel routes with your own custom routes. More details.
custom
|Any custom properties you wish to pass to the Admin Panel.
To specify which Collection to allow to login to the Admin Panel, pass the
admin.user key equal to the slug of any auth-enabled Collection:
By default, if you have not specified a Collection, Payload will automatically provide a
User Collection with access to the Admin Panel. You can customize or override the fields and settings of the default
User Collection by adding your own Collection with
slug: 'users'. Doing this will force Payload to use your provided
User Collection instead of its default version.
You can use whatever Collection you'd like to access the Admin Panel as long as the Collection supports Authentication. It doesn't need to be called
users. For example, you may wish to have two Collections that both support authentication:
admins - meant to have a higher level of permissions to manage your data and access the Admin Panel
customers - meant for end users of your app that should not be allowed to log into the Admin Panel
To do this, specify
admin: { user: 'admins' } in your config. This will provide access to the Admin Panel to only
admins. Any users authenticated as
customers will be prevented from accessing the Admin Panel. See Access Control for full details. For a complete, working example of role-based access control, check out the official Auth Example.
It is also possible to allow multiple user types into the Admin Panel with limited permissions. For example, you may wish to have two roles within the
admins Collection:
super-admin - full access to the Admin Panel to perform any action
editor - limited access to the Admin Panel to only manage content
To do this, add a
roles or similar field to your auth-enabled Collection, then use the
access.admin property to grant or deny access based on the value of that field. See Access Control for full details. For a complete, working example of role-based access control, check out the official Auth Example.
You have full control over the routes that Payload binds itself to. This includes both root-level routes such as the REST API, and admin-level routes such as the user's account page. You can customize these routes to meet the needs of your application simply by specifying the desired paths in your config.
Root-level routes are those that are not behind the
/admin path, such as the REST API and GraphQL APIs, or the root path of the Admin Panel itself.
Here is an example of how you might modify root-level routes:
You can configure custom paths for the following root-level routes through the
routes property of your Payload Config:
|Option
|Default route
|Description
admin
/admin
|The Admin Panel itself.
api
/api
|The REST API base path.
graphQL
/graphql
|The GraphQL API base path.
graphQLPlayground
/graphql-playground
|The GraphQL Playground.
Admin-level routes are those behind the
/admin path. These are the routes that are part of the Admin Panel itself, such as the user's account page, the login page, etc.
Here is an example of how you might modify admin-level routes:
You can configure custom paths for the following admin-level routes through the
admin.routes property of your Payload Config:
|Option
|Default route
|Description
account
/account
|The user's account page.
createFirstUser
/create-first-user
|The page to create the first user.
forgot
/forgot
|The password reset page.
inactivity
/logout-inactivity
|The page to redirect to after inactivity.
login
/login
|The login page.
logout
/logout
|The logout page.
reset
/reset
|The password reset page.
unauthorized
/unauthorized
|The unauthorized page.
The Payload Admin Panel is translated in over 30 languages and counting. Languages are automatically detected based on the user's browser and used by the Admin Panel to display all text in that language. If no language was detected, or if the user's language is not yet supported, English will be chosen. Users can easily specify their language by selecting one from their account page. See I18n for more information.
Users in the Admin Panel have the ability to choose between light mode and dark mode for their editing experience. Users can select their preferred theme from their account page. Once selected, it is saved to their user's preferences and persisted across sessions and devices. If no theme was selected, the Admin Panel will automatically detect the operation system's theme and use that as the default.