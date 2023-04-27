All Payload API routes are mounted and prefixed to your config's
routes.api URL segment (default:
/api).
REST query parameters:
Each collection is mounted using its
slug value. For example, if a collection's slug is
users, all corresponding routes will be mounted on
/api/users.
Note: Collection slugs must be formatted in kebab-case
All CRUD operations are exposed as follows:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Find
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Find By ID
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
|Count
GET
|/api/{collection-slug}/count
|Create
POST
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Update
PATCH
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Update By ID
PATCH
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
|Delete
DELETE
|/api/{collection-slug}
|Delete by ID
DELETE
|/api/{collection-slug}/{id}
Auth enabled collections are also given the following endpoints:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Login
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/login
|Logout
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/logout
|Unlock
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/unlock
|Refresh
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/refresh-token
|Verify User
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/verify/{token}
|Current User
GET
|/api/{user-collection}/me
|Forgot Password
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/forgot-password
|Reset Password
POST
|/api/{user-collection}/reset-password
Globals cannot be created or deleted, so there are only two REST endpoints opened:
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Get Global
GET
|/api/globals/{global-slug}
|Update Global
POST
|/api/globals/{global-slug}
In addition to the dynamically generated endpoints above Payload also has REST endpoints to manage the admin user preferences for data specific to the authenticated user.
|Operation
|Method
|Path
|View
|Get Preference
GET
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
|Create Preference
POST
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
|Delete Preference
DELETE
|/api/payload-preferences/{key}
Additional REST API endpoints can be added to your application by providing an array of
endpoints in various places within a Payload config. Custom endpoints are useful for adding additional middleware on existing routes or for building custom functionality into Payload apps and plugins. Endpoints can be added at the top of the Payload config,
collections, and
globals and accessed respective of the api and slugs you have configured.
Each endpoint object needs to have:
|Property
|Description
path
|A string for the endpoint route after the collection or globals slug
method
|The lowercase HTTP verb to use: 'get', 'head', 'post', 'put', 'delete', 'connect' or 'options'
handler
|A function or array of functions to be called with req, res and next arguments. Next.js
root
|When
true, defines the endpoint on the root Next.js app, bypassing Payload handlers and the
routes.api subpath. Note: this only applies to top-level endpoints of your Payload config, endpoints defined on
collections or
globals cannot be root.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Example:
Payload supports a method override feature that allows you to send GET requests using the HTTP POST method. This can be particularly useful in scenarios when the query string in a regular GET request is too long.
To use this feature, include the
X-HTTP-Method-Override header set to
GET in your POST request. The parameters should be sent in the body of the request with the
Content-Type set to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Here is an example of how to use the method override to perform a GET request: