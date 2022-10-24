Context: I'm producing a plugin that will add a view to the config.admin.components and it's within this component I want to use the local API.

export default ( pluginConfig : PluginConfig ): Plugin => config => { const updatedConfig : Config = { ...config, admin : { ...config. admin , components : { ...config. admin ?. components , views : { ...config. admin ?. components ?. views , MigrateExportView : { Component : ( { user, canAccessAdmin } ) => React . createElement ( MigrateView , { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType : 'export' }), path : '/migrate/export' , }, MigrateImportView : { Component : ( { user, canAccessAdmin } ) => React . createElement ( MigrateView , { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType : 'import' }), path : '/migrate/import' , }, }, }, }, } return deepmerge (updatedConfig, pluginConfig. overwrites || {}) }