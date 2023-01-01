Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
What's the best way to use Payload local API in a custom component?

default discord avatar
kalon_robson
3 days ago
4

Hi, Having a small issue when trying to use the Payload local API in a custom component.


Payload local API doesn't work until after Payload initializes and this seems to be the problem I'm having.



Context: I'm producing a plugin that will add a view to the config.admin.components and it's within this component I want to use the local API.



export default (pluginConfig: PluginConfig): Plugin =>
  config => {
    const updatedConfig: Config = {
      ...config,
      admin: {
        ...config.admin,
        components: {
          ...config.admin?.components,
          views: {
            ...config.admin?.components?.views,
            MigrateExportView: {
              Component: ({ user, canAccessAdmin }) =>
                React.createElement(MigrateView, { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType: 'export' }),
              path: '/migrate/export',
            },
            MigrateImportView: {
              Component: ({ user, canAccessAdmin }) =>
                React.createElement(MigrateView, { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType: 'import' }),
              path: '/migrate/import',
            },
          },
        },
      },
    }

    return deepmerge(updatedConfig, pluginConfig.overwrites || {})
  }
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    @kalon_robson you won’t be able to use the local api in a react component if that’s what you mean? Instead you’ll want to use the rest or GraphQL api

  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders
    3 days ago

    @kalon_robson i found this useful today -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/admin/hooks/usePayloadAPI.tsx
  • default discord avatar
    kalon_robson
    3 days ago

    10pm at night. I should've went to bed. Why I was expecting to interact with the server code from the client side is now beyond me.



    Now we need to push to have

    :this:

    Typed which would be super cool

  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders
    2 days ago

    glad to help out, i think alot of us are trying to wrap our arms around this and learning and hopefully sharing along the way

