Hi, Having a small issue when trying to use the Payload local API in a custom component.
Payload local API doesn't work until after Payload initializes and this seems to be the problem I'm having.
Context: I'm producing a plugin that will add a view to the config.admin.components and it's within this component I want to use the local API.
export default (pluginConfig: PluginConfig): Plugin =>
config => {
const updatedConfig: Config = {
...config,
admin: {
...config.admin,
components: {
...config.admin?.components,
views: {
...config.admin?.components?.views,
MigrateExportView: {
Component: ({ user, canAccessAdmin }) =>
React.createElement(MigrateView, { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType: 'export' }),
path: '/migrate/export',
},
MigrateImportView: {
Component: ({ user, canAccessAdmin }) =>
React.createElement(MigrateView, { user, canAccessAdmin, migrateType: 'import' }),
path: '/migrate/import',
},
},
},
},
}
return deepmerge(updatedConfig, pluginConfig.overwrites || {})
}
@kalon_robson you won’t be able to use the local api in a react component if that’s what you mean? Instead you’ll want to use the rest or GraphQL api
@kalon_robson i found this useful today -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/packages/payload/src/admin/hooks/usePayloadAPI.tsx
10pm at night. I should've went to bed. Why I was expecting to interact with the server code from the client side is now beyond me.
Now we need to push to have
Typed which would be super cool
glad to help out, i think alot of us are trying to wrap our arms around this and learning and hopefully sharing along the way
