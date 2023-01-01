How can I create a custom API endpoint with FindOne using slug?

In my pages collection I have a slug field which is generated on submission
name: 'slug',
label: 'Slug',
type: 'text',
index: true,
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
},
hooks: {
beforeValidate: [formatSlug(fieldToUse)],
},
In the same collection, I created a custom REST endpoint for finding by slug, it obviously returns a single document for the respective slug, but since it uses payload.find from the Local API it returns a paginated response. Is there a way to do a findOne in the Local API. What is the best approach for this?
endpoints: [
{
path: "/slug/:slug",
method: "get",
handler: async (req, res, next) => {
const data = await payload.find({
collection: 'pages',
where: {slug:{equals:req.params.slug}},
limit:1
})
if (data) {
res.status(200).send({ data });
} else {
res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" });
}
},
},
],
Oh my God, I'm just finding the documentation for using
where
in the default REST API which means I don't need my custom endpoint. That said the problem remains the same, I get a paginated response with payload's default where API also
Change the end of your custom endpoint with
if (data.docs.length === 0) {
res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" });
} else {
res.status(200).send(data.docs[0]);
}
just send first element of array in the response, or if not exists 404
i still think it's a good case for custom endpoint, so your end user won't need to manually create query on each request and less data in the response
That worked like a charm. Thank you. I still think payload Local API should add a findOne.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.