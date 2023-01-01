DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can I create a custom API endpoint with FindOne using slug?

aayush214
aayush214
yesterday
7

In my pages collection I have a slug field which is generated on submission


name: 'slug', label: 'Slug', type: 'text', index: true, admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [formatSlug(fieldToUse)], },

In the same collection, I created a custom REST endpoint for finding by slug, it obviously returns a single document for the respective slug, but since it uses payload.find from the Local API it returns a paginated response. Is there a way to do a findOne in the Local API. What is the best approach for this?



endpoints: [ { path: "/slug/:slug", method: "get", handler: async (req, res, next) => { const data = await payload.find({ collection: 'pages', where: {slug:{equals:req.params.slug}}, limit:1 }) if (data) { res.status(200).send({ data }); } else { res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" }); } }, }, ],


Oh my God, I'm just finding the documentation for using

where

in the default REST API which means I don't need my custom endpoint. That said the problem remains the same, I get a paginated response with payload's default where API also

  dr_mint
    dr_mint
    yesterday

    Change the end of your custom endpoint with


    if (data.docs.length === 0) {
  res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" });
} else {
  res.status(200).send(data.docs[0]);
}
  ritsu0455
    ritsu0455
    yesterday

    just send first element of array in the response, or if not exists 404



    i still think it's a good case for custom endpoint, so your end user won't need to manually create query on each request and less data in the response

  aayush214
    aayush214
    today

    That worked like a charm. Thank you. I still think payload Local API should add a findOne.

  Payload-Bot
    Payload-Bot
    today
