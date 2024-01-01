Access control within Payload is extremely powerful while remaining easy and intuitive to manage. Declaring who should have access to what documents is no more complex than writing a simple JavaScript function that either returns a boolean or a query constraint to restrict which documents users can interact with.

Example use cases:

Allowing anyone read access to all Post s

access to all s Only allowing public access to Post s where a status field is equal to published

s where a field is equal to Giving only User s with a role field equal to admin the ability to delete Page (s)

s with a field equal to the ability to delete (s) Allowing anyone to create ContactSubmission s, but only logged in users to read , update or delete them

s, but only logged in users to , or them Restricting a User to only be able to see their own Order (s), but no others

to only be able to see their own (s), but no others Allowing User s that belong to a certain Organization to access only that Organization 's Resource s

Default Settings

By default, all Collections and Globals require that a user is logged in to be able to interact in any way. The default Access Control function evaluates the user from the req and returns true if a user is logged in, and false if not.

Default Access function:

1 const defaultPayloadAccess = ( { req : { user } } ) => { 2 3 4 return Boolean ( user ) 5 }

Note:

In the Local API, all Access Control functions are skipped by default, allowing your server to do whatever it needs. But, you can opt back in by setting the option overrideAccess to false.

Access Control Types

You can manage access within Payload on three different levels:

When Access Control is Executed

Note:

Access control functions are utilized in two places. It's important to understand how and when your access control is executed.

As you execute operations

When you perform Payload operations like create , read , update , and delete , your access control functions will be executed before any changes or operations are completed.

Within the Admin UI

The Payload Admin UI responds dynamically to the access control that you define. For example, if you restrict editing a ExampleCollection to only users that feature a role of admin , the Payload Admin UI will hide the ExampleCollection from the Admin UI entirely. This is super powerful and allows you to control who can do what with your Admin UI.

To accomplish this, Payload ships with an Access operation, which is executed when a user logs into the Admin UI. Payload will execute each one of your access control functions, across all collections, globals, and fields, at the top level and return a response that contains a reflection of what the currently authenticated user can do with your application.

Argument Availability

Important:

When your access control functions are executed via the access operation, the id and data arguments will be undefined, because Payload is executing your functions without referencing a specific document.