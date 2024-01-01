Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Globals Access Control

You can define Global-level Access Control within each Global's access property. All Access Control functions accept one args argument.

Available Controls
FunctionAllows/Denies Access
readUsed in the findOne Global operation
updateUsed in the update Global operation

Example Global config:

1
import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
const Header: GlobalConfig = {
4
slug: 'header',
5
access: {
6
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
7
/* */
8
},
9
update: ({ req: { user } }) => {
10
/* */
11
},
12
},
13
}
14
15
export default Header

Read

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties:

OptionDescription
reqThe Request object containing the currently authenticated user

Update

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties:

OptionDescription
reqThe Request object containing the currently authenticated user
dataThe data passed to update the global with.
Next

Hooks Overview

On this page
Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online