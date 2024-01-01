Globals Access Control

You can define Global-level Access Control within each Global's
access property. All Access Control functions accept one
args argument.
|Function
|Allows/Denies Access
read
|Used in the
findOne Global operation
update
|Used in the
update Global operation
Example Global config:
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Request object containing the currently authenticated
user
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Request object containing the currently authenticated
user
data
|The data passed to update the global with.