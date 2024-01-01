Globals Access Control

You can define Global-level Access Control within each Global's access property. All Access Control functions accept one args argument.

Available Controls

Function Allows/Denies Access read Used in the findOne Global operation update Used in the update Global operation

Example Global config:

1 import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 access : { 6 read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 8 } , 9 update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 10 11 } , 12 } , 13 } 14 15 export default Header

Read

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties: