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Community Help

Prevent users from accessing admin panel

default discord avatar
mosattler3 years ago
9

How do i define which loged in users can access the admin, and which cannot?



Do I need two seperate user collections (one for admin, one for regular user), or can I add a flag to my user collection for indicating admins?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Would

    access.admin

    work for you?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections
  • default discord avatar
    mosattler3 years ago
    @808734492645785600

    this makes me think that i need two seperate collections for users and for admins, is that correct?



    (as in, i can "assign" one collection to be the admin collection, and I cannot make this assignment on a per-user level)

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    You could still use a single collection and implement role or user-based access control



    You can either assign a roles select field on the user and check that in your access control function, here's example of that

    https://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce/blob/main/src/access/admins.ts

    Or go even simpler and just add a checkbox to the user and check

    that
  • default discord avatar
    mosattler3 years ago
    @808734492645785600

    that is super helpful. thansk a bunch!



    sorry

    @808734492645785600

    - one more question regarding this. How do i limit the access to the admin pabel based on a checkbox like that?



    as in, I dont want normal users being able to login in

    /admin
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Add a

    canAccessAdmin

    checkbox field to the user collection and then in your

    access.admin

    hook, do something like this:


    export const admins: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => user.canAccessAdmin
  • default discord avatar
    mosattler3 years ago

    makes sense, but what i dont quite understand is where to use the

    const Admins

    of your example after I defined it.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    On your user collection, like this:



    {
  slug: 'users',
  auth: true,
  access: {
    admin: admins
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    mosattler3 years ago

    ahhh



    i really missed the obvious here, didnt I



    thank you so much!

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    No prob!

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