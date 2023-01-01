Prevent users from accessing admin panel

How do i define which loged in users can access the admin, and which cannot?
Do I need two seperate user collections (one for admin, one for regular user), or can I add a flag to my user collection for indicating admins?
Would
access.admin
work for you?https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections
@jacobsfletch this makes me think that i need two seperate collections for users and for admins, is that correct?
(as in, i can "assign" one collection to be the admin collection, and I cannot make this assignment on a per-user level)
You could still use a single collection and implement role or user-based access control
You can either assign a roles select field on the user and check that in your access control function, here's example of thathttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce/blob/main/src/access/admins.ts
Or go even simpler and just add a checkbox to the user and checkthat
@jacobsfletch that is super helpful. thansk a bunch!
sorry @jacobsfletch - one more question regarding this. How do i limit the access to the admin pabel based on a checkbox like that?
as in, I dont want normal users being able to login in
/admin
Add a
canAccessAdmin
checkbox field to the user collection and then in your
access.admin
hook, do something like this:
export const admins: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => user.canAccessAdmin
makes sense, but what i dont quite understand is where to use the
const Admins
of your example after I defined it.
On your user collection, like this:
{
slug: 'users',
auth: true,
access: {
admin: admins
}
}
ahhh
i really missed the obvious here, didnt I
thank you so much!
No prob!
