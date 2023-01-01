DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Hi guys, do you know if there is a "pick" options ...

discord user avatar
jarrod_not_jared
Payload Team
4 days ago
5

Hey @<Clement/>, there is no Pick option via the REST API. You could either open a custom endpoint and then use underlying model to query the DB, or use GraphQL



Custom endpoint would be pretty easy to throw together honestly.

https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints

Then you can access payload off the req and do payload['collection-slug'].Model and perform your specific find operation using the Model

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    4 days ago

    Ok cool, thx for your quick answer ! 🙏

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot
    4 days ago
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.