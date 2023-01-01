Hi guys, do you know if there is a "pick" options ...

Hey @<Clement/>, there is no Pick option via the REST API. You could either open a custom endpoint and then use underlying model to query the DB, or use GraphQL
Custom endpoint would be pretty easy to throw together honestly.https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
Then you can access payload off the req and do payload['collection-slug'].Model and perform your specific find operation using the Model
Ok cool, thx for your quick answer ! 🙏
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.