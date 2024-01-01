Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorAI TranslationsAI Writing Assistant
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Hooks Overview

With Hooks, you can transform Payload from a traditional CMS into a fully-fledged application framework.

Example uses:

  • Integrate user profiles with a third-party CRM such as Salesforce or Hubspot
  • Send a copy of uploaded files to Amazon S3 or similar
  • Automatically add lastModifiedBy data to a document to track who changed what over time
  • Encrypt a field's data when it's saved and decrypt it when it's read
  • Send emails when ContactSubmissions are created from a public website
  • Integrate with a payment provider like Stripe to automatically process payments when an Order is created
  • Securely recalculate order prices on the backend to ensure that the total price for Orders that users submit is accurate and valid
  • Generate and store a lastLoggedIn date on a user by adding an afterLogin hook
  • Add extra data to documents before they are read such as "average scores" or similar data that needs to be calculated on the fly

There are many more use cases for Hooks and the sky is the limit.

Async vs. synchronous

All hooks can be written as either synchronous or asynchronous functions. If the Hook should modify data before a document is updated or created, and it relies on asynchronous actions such as fetching data from a third party, it might make sense to define your Hook as an asynchronous function, so you can be sure that your Hook completes before the operation's lifecycle continues. Async hooks are run in series - so if you have two async hooks defined, the second hook will wait for the first to complete before it starts.

If your Hook simply performs a side-effect, such as updating a CRM, it might be okay to define it synchronously, so the Payload operation does not have to wait for your hook to complete.

Server-only execution

Payload Hooks are only triggered on the server and are automatically excluded from the Payload Admin bundle.

Hook Types

You can specify hooks in the following contexts:

Next

Collection Hooks

On this page
Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online