Auto fill read-only fields from an entity by filling another field with the consequent relationship.

default discord avatar
tonigalii
4 months ago
3

Imagine I have a Collection called Users, with the fields Name(text) and Products(relationTo='products') (read-only).


And I also have a collection named Products with the fields Name (text) and Consumers(relationTo='users').



Is it possible to auto fill the read-only products fields in the users collection by providing this information in the Consumers field of the Products collection?



Thanks in advance

