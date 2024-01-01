Collection Configs

Payload Collections are defined through configs of their own, and you can define as many as your application needs. Each Collection will scaffold a new collection automatically in your database of choice, based on fields that you define.

It's often best practice to write your Collections in separate files and then import them into the main Payload config.

Options

Option Description slug * Unique, URL-friendly string that will act as an identifier for this Collection. fields * Array of field types that will determine the structure and functionality of the data stored within this Collection. Click here for a full list of field types as well as how to configure them. labels Singular and plural labels for use in identifying this Collection throughout Payload. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. hooks Entry points to "tie in" to Collection actions at specific points. More access Provide access control functions to define exactly who should be able to do what with Documents in this Collection. More auth Specify options if you would like this Collection to feature authentication. For more, consult the Authentication documentation. upload Specify options if you would like this Collection to support file uploads. For more, consult the Uploads documentation. timestamps Set to false to disable documents' automatically generated createdAt and updatedAt timestamps. versions Set to true to enable default options, or configure with object properties. More endpoints Add custom routes to the REST API. Set to false to disable routes. More graphQL An object with singularName and pluralName strings used in schema generation. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. Set to false to disable GraphQL. typescript An object with property interface as the text used in schema generation. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. disableDuplicate When true, do not show the "Duplicate" button while editing documents within this collection and prevent duplicate from all APIs. defaultSort Pass a top-level field to sort by default in the collection List view. Prefix the name of the field with a minus symbol ("-") to sort in descending order. dbName Custom table or collection name depending on the database adapter. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Simple collection example

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Orders : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'orders' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'total' , 8 type : 'number' , 9 required : true , 10 } , 11 { 12 name : 'placedBy' , 13 type : 'relationship' , 14 relationTo : 'customers' , 15 required : true , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 }

More collection config examples

You can find an assortment of example collection configs in the Public Demo source code on GitHub.

Admin options

You can customize the way that the Admin panel behaves on a collection-by-collection basis by defining the admin property on a collection's config.

Option Description group Text used as a label for grouping collection and global links together in the navigation. hidden Set to true or a function, called with the current user, returning true to exclude this collection from navigation and admin routing. hooks Admin-specific hooks for this collection. More useAsTitle Specify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title. description Text or React component to display below the Collection label in the List view to give editors more information. defaultColumns Array of field names that correspond to which columns to show by default in this collection's List view. hideAPIURL Hides the "API URL" meta field while editing documents within this collection. enableRichTextLink The Rich Text field features a Link element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default. enableRichTextRelationship The Rich Text field features a Relationship element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default. meta Metadata overrides to apply to the Admin panel. Included properties are description and openGraph . preview Function to generate preview URLS within the Admin panel that can point to your app. More. livePreview Enable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More. components Swap in your own React components to be used within this collection. More listSearchableFields Specify which fields should be searched in the List search view. More pagination Set pagination-specific options for this collection. More

Preview

Collection admin options can accept a preview function that will be used to generate a link pointing to the frontend of your app to preview data.

If the function is specified, a Preview button will automatically appear in the corresponding collection's Edit view. Clicking the Preview button will link to the URL that is generated by the function.

The preview function accepts two arguments:

The document being edited An options object, containing locale and token properties. The token is the currently logged-in user's JWT.

Example collection with preview function:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'slug' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 required : true , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 admin : { 13 preview : ( doc , { locale } ) => { 14 if ( doc ?. slug ) { 15 return ` https://bigbird.com/preview/posts/ ${ doc . slug } ?locale= ${ locale } ` 16 } 17 18 return null 19 } , 20 } , 21 }

Pagination

Here are a few options that you can specify options for pagination on a collection-by-collection basis:

Option Description defaultLimit Integer that specifies the default per-page limit that should be used. Defaults to 10. limits Provide an array of integers to use as per-page options for admins to choose from in the List view.

Access control

You can specify extremely granular access control (what users can do with documents in a collection) on a collection by collection basis. To learn more, go to the Access Control docs.

Hooks

Hooks are a powerful way to extend collection functionality and execute your own logic, and can be defined on a collection by collection basis. To learn more, go to the Hooks documentation.

Field types

Collections support all field types that Payload has to offer—including simple fields like text and checkboxes all the way to more complicated layout-building field groups like Blocks. Click here to learn more about field types.

List Searchable Fields

In the List view, there is a "search" box that allows you to quickly find a document with a search. By default, it searches on the ID field. If you have admin.useAsTitle defined, the list search will use that field. However, you can define more than one field to search to make it easier on your admin editors to find the data they need.

For example, let's say you have a Posts collection with title , metaDescription , and tags fields - and you want all three of those fields to be searchable in the List view. You can simply add admin.listSearchableFields: ['title', 'metaDescription', 'tags'] - and the admin UI will automatically search on those three fields plus the ID field.

Note:

If you are adding listSearchableFields, make sure you index each of these fields so your admin queries can remain performant.

TypeScript

You can import collection types as follows:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 4