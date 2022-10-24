Grouping collections in admin

Is there a straightforward way to group collections in the admin panel? I have a large (and growing) number of collections that would benefit enormously from being able to be organized in some sort of a hierarchy, similar to the way fields have groups.
There is a way to group collections in nav bar if it helps -https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
Perfect! Exactly what I was hoping for.
something like this might also be useful 👼
const groupCollections = (group: string, collections: CollectionConfig[]): CollectionConfig[] => {
return collections.map(collection => {
return {
...collection,
admin: {
...collection.admin,
group,
},
}
})
}
const ContentCollections = [Posts, Pages]
const configToBuild: Config = {
// ...rest of config,
collections: [
...groupCollections('Content', ContentCollections),
],
}
I like it 🙂 Nice one!
This is almost exactly what I'm looking for... but how do I make it localized with I18n?
This is how I solved it:
const groupCollections = (group: string | Record<string, string>, collections: CollectionConfig[]): CollectionConfig[] => {
return collections.map(collection => {
return {
...collection,
admin: {
...collection.admin,
group,
},
}
})
}
const ContentCollections = [Posts, Pages]
const configToBuild: Config = {
// ...rest of config,
collections: [
...groupCollections({en: 'Content', es: 'Contentido'}, ContentCollections),
],
}
I don't know how to change the group name of the default User collection though. Is it possible without making a collectionconfig for it?
It would be neat if grouping inside of payload.config.ts was possible out of the box without creating that method btw. Imo, it's a much more practical way to group collections, than doing it inside every collection config.
Perhaps it could look something like this?
const configToBuild: Config = {
// ...rest of config,
collections: {
{
group: { en: "Content", es: "Contentido"},
collections: [Posts, Pages]
},
{
group: { en: "Users", es: "Usuarios"},
collections: [Users, UserGroups, UserPrivileges]
},
},
}
Yeah that would be a large api lift though as it would affect a lot of code. I am not sure that is the pattern I would like to see. It's a bit awkward having collections inside of collections. For now I think the method abstraction is the way to go.
Agreed. It's not the best way to do it, but being able to change groups easily in the payload.config.ts file would be very neat
how about something like this instead?
const configToBuild: Config = {
// ...rest of config,
collections: [Posts, Pages,Users, UserGroups, UserPrivileges],
admin {
collectionGroups: {
group: { en: "Content", es: "Contentido"},
collections: [Posts, Pages]
},
{
group: { en: "Users", es: "Usuarios"},
collections: [Users, UserGroups, UserPrivileges]
},
}
}
How did you handle it?
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.