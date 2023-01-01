Grouping collections in admin

Is there a straightforward way to group collections in the admin panel? I have a large (and growing) number of collections that would benefit enormously from being able to be organized in some sort of a hierarchy, similar to the way fields have groups.
There is a way to group collections in nav bar if it helps -https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
Perfect! Exactly what I was hoping for.
@\ ឵឵឵ something like this might also be useful 👼
const groupCollections = (group: string, collections: CollectionConfig[]): CollectionConfig[] => {
return collections.map(collection => {
return {
...collection,
admin: {
...collection.admin,
group,
},
}
})
}
const ContentCollections = [Posts, Pages]
const configToBuild: Config = {
// ...rest of config,
collections: [
...groupCollections('Content', ContentCollections),
],
}
I like it 🙂 Nice one!
