Community Help

Grouping collections in admin

default discord avatar
\ ឵឵឵
7 months ago
4

Is there a straightforward way to group collections in the admin panel? I have a large (and growing) number of collections that would benefit enormously from being able to be organized in some sort of a hierarchy, similar to the way fields have groups.

  • default discord avatar
    akshay
    7 months ago

    There is a way to group collections in nav bar if it helps -

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
  • default discord avatar
    \ ឵឵឵
    7 months ago

    Perfect! Exactly what I was hoping for.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    @\ ឵឵឵ something like this might also be useful 👼 



    const groupCollections = (group: string, collections: CollectionConfig[]): CollectionConfig[] => {
  return collections.map(collection => {
    return {
      ...collection,
      admin: {
        ...collection.admin,
        group,
      },
    }
  })
}

const ContentCollections = [Posts, Pages]

const configToBuild: Config = {
  // ...rest of config,
  collections: [
    ...groupCollections('Content', ContentCollections),
  ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    \ ឵឵឵
    7 months ago

    I like it 🙂 Nice one!

