Collection Admin Config

The behavior of Collections within the Admin Panel can be fully customized to fit the needs of your application. This includes grouping or hiding their navigation links, adding Custom Components, selecting which fields to display in the List View, and more.

To configure Admin Options for Collections, use the admin property in your Collection Config:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const MyCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
// ...
5
admin: {
6
// ...
7
},
8
}

Admin Options

The following options are available:

OptionDescription
groupText used as a label for grouping Collection and Global links together in the navigation.
hiddenSet to true or a function, called with the current user, returning true to exclude this Collection from navigation and admin routing.
hooksAdmin-specific hooks for this Collection. More details.
useAsTitleSpecify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin Panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title.
descriptionText or React component to display below the Collection label in the List View to give editors more information.
defaultColumnsArray of field names that correspond to which columns to show by default in this Collection's List View.
hideAPIURLHides the "API URL" meta field while editing documents within this Collection.
enableRichTextLinkThe Rich Text field features a Link element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default.
enableRichTextRelationshipThe Rich Text field features a Relationship element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default.
metaMetadata overrides to apply to the Admin Panel. Included properties are description and openGraph.
previewFunction to generate preview URLs within the Admin Panel that can point to your app. More details.
livePreviewEnable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More details.
componentsSwap in your own React components to be used within this Collection. More details.
listSearchableFieldsSpecify which fields should be searched in the List search view. More details.
paginationSet pagination-specific options for this Collection. More details.

Components

Collections can set their own Custom Components which only apply to Collection-specific UI within the Admin Panel. This includes elements such as the Save Button, or entire layouts such as the Edit View.

To override Collection Components, use the admin.components property in your Collection Config:

1
import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
import { CustomSaveButton } from './CustomSaveButton'
3
4
export const MyCollection: SanitizedCollectionConfig = {
5
// ...
6
admin: {
7
components: {
8
// ...
9
},
10
},
11
}

The following options are available:

PathDescription
beforeListAn array of components to inject before the built-in List View
beforeListTableAn array of components to inject before the built-in List View's table
afterListAn array of components to inject after the built-in List View
afterListTableAn array of components to inject after the built-in List View's table
edit.SaveButtonReplace the default Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButtonReplace the default Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButtonReplace the default Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButtonReplace the default Preview button with a Custom Component.
viewsOverride or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.

Preview

It is possible to display a Preview Button within the Edit View of the Admin Panel. This will allow editors to visit the frontend of your app the corresponds to the document they are actively editing. This way they can preview the latest, potentially unpublished changes.

To configure the Preview Button, set the admin.preview property to a function in your Collection Config:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
4
// ...
5
admin: {
6
preview: (doc, { locale }) => {
7
if (doc?.slug) {
8
return `/${doc.slug}?locale=${locale}`
9
}
10
11
return null
12
},
13
},
14
}

The preview function receives two arguments:

ArgumentDescription
docThe document being edited
ctxAn object containing locale and token properties. The token is the currently logged-in user's JWT.

All Collections receive their own List View which displays a paginated list of documents that can be sorted and filtered. The pagination behavior of the List View can be customized on a per-Collection basis.

To configure pagination options, use the admin.pagination property in your Collection Config:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
4
// ...
5
admin: {
6
pagination: {
7
defaultLimit: 10,
8
limits: [10, 20, 50],
9
},
10
},
11
}

The following options are available:

OptionDescription
defaultLimitInteger that specifies the default per-page limit that should be used. Defaults to 10.
limitsProvide an array of integers to use as per-page options for admins to choose from in the List View.

List Searchable Fields

In the List View, there is a "search" box that allows you to quickly find a document through a simple text search. By default, it searches on the ID field. If defined, the admin.useAsTitle field is used. Or, you can explicitly define which fields to search based on the needs of your application.

To define which fields should be searched, use the admin.listSearchableFields property in your Collection Config:

1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
2
3
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
4
// ...
5
admin: {
6
listSearchableFields: ['title', 'slug'],
7
},
8
}
