Collection Admin Config

The behavior of Collections within the Admin Panel can be fully customized to fit the needs of your application. This includes grouping or hiding their navigation links, adding Custom Components, selecting which fields to display in the List View, and more.
To configure Admin Options for Collections, use the
admin property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
|Option
|Description
group
|Text used as a label for grouping Collection and Global links together in the navigation.
hidden
|Set to true or a function, called with the current user, returning true to exclude this Collection from navigation and admin routing.
hooks
|Admin-specific hooks for this Collection. More details.
useAsTitle
|Specify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin Panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title.
description
|Text or React component to display below the Collection label in the List View to give editors more information.
defaultColumns
|Array of field names that correspond to which columns to show by default in this Collection's List View.
hideAPIURL
|Hides the "API URL" meta field while editing documents within this Collection.
enableRichTextLink
|The Rich Text field features a
Link element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to
true by default.
enableRichTextRelationship
|The Rich Text field features a
Relationship element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to
true by default.
meta
|Metadata overrides to apply to the Admin Panel. Included properties are
description and
openGraph.
preview
|Function to generate preview URLs within the Admin Panel that can point to your app. More details.
livePreview
|Enable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More details.
components
|Swap in your own React components to be used within this Collection. More details.
listSearchableFields
|Specify which fields should be searched in the List search view. More details.
pagination
|Set pagination-specific options for this Collection. More details.
Collections can set their own Custom Components which only apply to Collection-specific UI within the Admin Panel. This includes elements such as the Save Button, or entire layouts such as the Edit View.
To override Collection Components, use the
admin.components property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
|Path
|Description
beforeList
|An array of components to inject before the built-in List View
beforeListTable
|An array of components to inject before the built-in List View's table
afterList
|An array of components to inject after the built-in List View
afterListTable
|An array of components to inject after the built-in List View's table
edit.SaveButton
|Replace the default
Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButton
|Replace the default
Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButton
|Replace the default
Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButton
|Replace the default
Preview button with a Custom Component.
views
|Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.
It is possible to display a Preview Button within the Edit View of the Admin Panel. This will allow editors to visit the frontend of your app the corresponds to the document they are actively editing. This way they can preview the latest, potentially unpublished changes.
To configure the Preview Button, set the
admin.preview property to a function in your Collection Config:
The preview function receives two arguments:
|Argument
|Description
doc
|The document being edited
ctx
|An object containing
locale and
token properties. The
token is the currently logged-in user's JWT.
All Collections receive their own List View which displays a paginated list of documents that can be sorted and filtered. The pagination behavior of the List View can be customized on a per-Collection basis.
To configure pagination options, use the
admin.pagination property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
|Option
|Description
defaultLimit
|Integer that specifies the default per-page limit that should be used. Defaults to 10.
limits
|Provide an array of integers to use as per-page options for admins to choose from in the List View.
In the List View, there is a "search" box that allows you to quickly find a document through a simple text search. By default, it searches on the ID field. If defined, the
admin.useAsTitle field is used. Or, you can explicitly define which fields to search based on the needs of your application.
To define which fields should be searched, use the
admin.listSearchableFields property in your Collection Config: