Swap in your own React components

The Payload Admin Panel is designed to be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow for both easy customization and full control over the UI. In order for Payload to support this level of customization, Payload provides a pattern for you to supply your own React components through your Payload Config.
All Custom Components in Payload are React Server Components by default, with the exception of Custom Providers. This enables the use of the Local API directly in the front-end. Custom Components are available for nearly every part of the Admin Panel for extreme granularity and control.
To swap in your own Custom Component, consult the list of available components below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, then author your React component(s) accordingly.
There are four main types of Custom Components in Payload:
Root Components are those that effect the Admin Panel generally. You can override Root Components through the
admin.components property of the Payload Config.
Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Root Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:
The following options are available:
|Path
|Description
Nav
|Contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety.
BeforeNavLinks
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves.
AfterNavLinks
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links.
BeforeDashboard
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents.
AfterDashboard
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents.
BeforeLogin
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form.
AfterLogin
|An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form.
logout.Button
|The button displayed in the sidebar that logs the user out.
graphics.Icon
|The simplified logo used in contexts like the the
Nav component.
graphics.Logo
|The full logo used in contexts like the
Login view.
providers
|Custom React Context providers that will wrap the entire Admin Panel. More details.
actions
|An array of Custom Components to be rendered in the header of the Admin Panel, providing additional interactivity and functionality.
views
|Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.
You can add additional React Context to any Payload app through Custom Providers. As you add more and more Custom Components to your Admin Panel, this is a great may to share state across all of them.
To do this, add
admin.components.providers to your config:
Then build your Custom Provider as follows:
Collection Components are those that effect Collection-specific UI within the Admin Panel. You can override Collection Components through the
admin.components property on any Collection Config.
Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Collection Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:
The following options are available:
|Path
|Description
BeforeList
|Array of components to inject before the built-in List view
BeforeListTable
|Array of components to inject before the built-in List view's table
AfterList
|Array of components to inject after the built-in List view
AfterListTable
|Array of components to inject after the built-in List view's table
edit.SaveButton
|Replace the default
Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButton
|Replace the default
Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButton
|Replace the default
Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButton
|Replace the default
Preview button with a Custom Component.
views
|Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.
Global Components are those that effect Global-specific UI within the Admin Panel. You can override Global Components through the
admin.components property on any Global Config.
Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Global Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:
The following options are available:
|Path
|Description
elements.SaveButton
|Replace the default
Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled.
elements.SaveDraftButton
|Replace the default
Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
elements.PublishButton
|Replace the default
Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled.
elements.PreviewButton
|Replace the default
Preview button with a Custom Component.
views
|Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.
All Custom Components in Payload are React Server Components by default, with the exception of Custom Providers. This enables the use of the Local API directly in the front-end.
To make building Custom Components as easy as possible, Payload automatically provides common props, such as the
payload class, the
i18n object, etc. This means that when building Custom Components within the Admin Panel, you do not have to get these yourself like you would from an external application.
Here is an example:
Each Custom Component receives the following props by default:
Custom Components also receive various other props that are specific to the context in which the Custom Component is being rendered. For example, Custom Views receive the
user prop. For a full list of available props, consult the documentation related to the specific component you are working with.
When Building Custom Components, it's still possible to use client-side code such as
useState or the
window object. To do this, simply define your component in a new file with the
use client directive at the top:
Then simply import and render your Client Component within your Server Component:
To make it easier to build your Custom Components, you can use Payload's built-in React Hooks on the client. For example, you might want to interact with one of Payload's many React Contexts:
All Custom Components can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's Internationalization. To do this, first add your translation resources to the I18n Config.
From any Server Component, you can translate resources using the
getTranslation function from
@payloadcms/translations. All Server Components automatically receive the
i18n object as a prop by default.
The best way to do this within a Client Component is to import the
useTranslation hook from
@payloadcms/ui:
All Custom Views can support multiple locales to be consistent with Payload's Localization. All Custom Views automatically receive the
locale object as a prop by default. This can be used to scope API requests, etc.:
The best way to do this within a Client Component is to import the
useLocale hook from
@payloadcms/ui:
Payload has a robust CSS Library that you can style your Custom Components similarly to Payload's built-in styling. This will ensure that your Custom Component matches the existing design system, and so that it automatically adapts to any theme changes.
To apply custom styles, simply import your own
.css or
.scss file into your Custom Component:
Then to colorize your Custom Component's background, for example, you can use the following CSS:
Payload also exports its SCSS library for reuse which includes mixins, etc. To use this, simply import it as follows into your
.scss file: