Swap in your own React components

The Payload Admin Panel is designed to be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow for both easy customization and full control over the UI. In order for Payload to support this level of customization, Payload provides a pattern for you to supply your own React components through your Payload Config.

All Custom Components in Payload are React Server Components by default, with the exception of Custom Providers. This enables the use of the Local API directly in the front-end. Custom Components are available for nearly every part of the Admin Panel for extreme granularity and control.

Note: Client Components continue to be fully supported. To use Client Components in your app, simply import them into a Server Component and render them. Ensure your Client Component includes the use client directive and that any non-serializable props are sanitized. More details.

To swap in your own Custom Component, consult the list of available components below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, then author your React component(s) accordingly.

There are four main types of Custom Components in Payload:

Custom Root Components

Root Components are those that effect the Admin Panel generally. You can override Root Components through the admin.components property of the Payload Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Root Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 import { MyCustomLogo } from './MyCustomLogo' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 7 admin : { 8 components : { 9 graphics : { 10 Logo : MyCustomLogo , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } )

The following options are available:

Path Description Nav Contains the sidebar / mobile menu in its entirety. BeforeNavLinks An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves. AfterNavLinks An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links. BeforeDashboard An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents. AfterDashboard An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. BeforeLogin An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form. AfterLogin An array of Custom Components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form. logout.Button The button displayed in the sidebar that logs the user out. graphics.Icon The simplified logo used in contexts like the the Nav component. graphics.Logo The full logo used in contexts like the Login view. providers Custom React Context providers that will wrap the entire Admin Panel. More details. actions An array of Custom Components to be rendered in the header of the Admin Panel, providing additional interactivity and functionality. views Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.

Note: You can also use the admin.components property on any Collection Config or Global Config to set Custom Collection Components or Custom Global Components.

Custom Providers

You can add additional React Context to any Payload app through Custom Providers. As you add more and more Custom Components to your Admin Panel, this is a great may to share state across all of them.

To do this, add admin.components.providers to your config:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 import { MyProvider } from './MyProvider' 4 5 export default buildConfig ( { 6 7 admin : { 8 components : { 9 providers : [ MyProvider ] , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Then build your Custom Provider as follows:

1 'use client' 2 import React , { createContext , useContext } from 'react' 3 4 const MyCustomContext = React . createContext ( myCustomValue ) 5 6 export const MyProvider : React . FC = ( { children } ) => { 7 return ( 8 < MyCustomContext.Provider value = { myCustomValue } > 9 { children } 10 </ MyCustomContext.Provider > 11 ) 12 } 13 14 export const useMyCustomContext = ( ) => useContext ( MyCustomContext )

Reminder: Custom Providers are by definition Client Components. This means they must include the use client directive at the top of their files and cannot use server-only code.

Custom Collection Components

Collection Components are those that effect Collection-specific UI within the Admin Panel. You can override Collection Components through the admin.components property on any Collection Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Collection Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 import { CustomSaveButton } from './CustomSaveButton' 3 4 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 5 slug : 'my-collection' , 6 admin : { 7 components : { 8 edit : { 9 SaveButton : CustomSaveButton , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 14 }

The following options are available:

Path Description BeforeList Array of components to inject before the built-in List view BeforeListTable Array of components to inject before the built-in List view's table AfterList Array of components to inject after the built-in List view AfterListTable Array of components to inject after the built-in List view's table edit.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled edit.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. edit.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled. edit.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a Custom Component. views Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.

Custom Global Components

Global Components are those that effect Global-specific UI within the Admin Panel. You can override Global Components through the admin.components property on any Global Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Global Components for your own Custom Components. See Building Custom Components for exact details on how to build them:

1 import type { SanitizedGlobalConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 import { CustomSaveButton } from './CustomSaveButton' 3 4 export const MyGlobal : SanitizedGlobalConfig = { 5 slug : 'my-global' , 6 admin : { 7 components : { 8 elements : { 9 SaveButton : CustomSaveButton , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 14 }

The following options are available:

Path Description elements.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled. elements.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. elements.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled. elements.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a Custom Component. views Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.

Building Custom Components

All Custom Components in Payload are React Server Components by default, with the exception of Custom Providers. This enables the use of the Local API directly in the front-end.

To make building Custom Components as easy as possible, Payload automatically provides common props, such as the payload class, the i18n object, etc. This means that when building Custom Components within the Admin Panel, you do not have to get these yourself like you would from an external application.

Here is an example:

1 import React from 'react' 2 3 const MyServerComponent = async ( { 4 payload 5 } ) => { 6 const page = await payload . findByID ( { 7 collection : 'pages' , 8 id : '123' , 9 } ) 10 11 return ( 12 < p > { page . title } </ p > 13 ) 14 }

Each Custom Component receives the following props by default:

Prop Description payload The Payload class. i18n The i18n object.

Custom Components also receive various other props that are specific to the context in which the Custom Component is being rendered. For example, Custom Views receive the user prop. For a full list of available props, consult the documentation related to the specific component you are working with.

Client Components

When Building Custom Components, it's still possible to use client-side code such as useState or the window object. To do this, simply define your component in a new file with the use client directive at the top:

1 'use client' 2 import React , { useState } from 'react' 3 4 export const MyClientComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ) 6 7 return ( 8 < button onClick = { ( ) => setCount ( count + 1 ) } > 9 Clicked { count } times 10 </ button > 11 ) 12 }

Then simply import and render your Client Component within your Server Component:

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { MyClientComponent } from './MyClientComponent' 3 4 export default function MyServerComponent ( ) { 5 return ( 6 < div > 7 < MyClientComponent /> 8 </ div > 9 ) 10 }

Reminder: Client Components cannot be passed non-serializable props. Before rendering your Client Component from a Server Component, ensure that any props passed to it are appropriately sanitized.

Using Hooks

To make it easier to build your Custom Components, you can use Payload's built-in React Hooks on the client. For example, you might want to interact with one of Payload's many React Contexts:

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export const MyClientComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 6 const { slug } = useDocumentInfo ( ) 7 8 return ( 9 < p > { ` Entity slug: ${ slug } ` } </ p > 10 ) 11 }

See the Hooks documentation for a full list of available hooks.

Getting the Current Language

All Custom Components can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's Internationalization. To do this, first add your translation resources to the I18n Config.

From any Server Component, you can translate resources using the getTranslation function from @payloadcms/translations . All Server Components automatically receive the i18n object as a prop by default.

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { getTranslation } from '@payloadcms/translations' 3 4 export default async function MyServerComponent ( { i18n } ) { 5 const translatedTitle = getTranslation ( myTranslation , i18n ) 6 7 return ( 8 < p > { translatedTitle } </ p > 9 ) 10 }

The best way to do this within a Client Component is to import the useTranslation hook from @payloadcms/ui :

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { useTranslation } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 export const MyClientComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { t , i18n } = useTranslation ( ) 6 7 return ( 8 < ul > 9 < li > { t ( 'namespace1:key' , { variable : 'value' } ) } </ li > 10 < li > { t ( 'namespace2:key' , { variable : 'value' } ) } </ li > 11 < li > { i18n . language } </ li > 12 </ ul > 13 ) 14 }

See the Hooks documentation for a full list of available hooks.

Getting the Current Locale

All Custom Views can support multiple locales to be consistent with Payload's Localization. All Custom Views automatically receive the locale object as a prop by default. This can be used to scope API requests, etc.:

1 import React from 'react' 2 3 export default async function MyServerComponent ( { payload , locale } ) { 4 const localizedPage = await payload . findByID ( { 5 collection : 'pages' , 6 id : '123' , 7 locale , 8 } ) 9 10 return ( 11 < p > { localizedPage . title } </ p > 12 ) 13 }

The best way to do this within a Client Component is to import the useLocale hook from @payloadcms/ui :

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { useLocale } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const Greeting : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const locale = useLocale ( ) 6 7 const trans = { 8 en : 'Hello' , 9 es : 'Hola' , 10 } 11 12 return ( 13 < span > { trans [ locale . code ] } </ span > 14 ) 15 }

See the Hooks documentation for a full list of available hooks.

Styling Custom Components

Payload has a robust CSS Library that you can style your Custom Components similarly to Payload's built-in styling. This will ensure that your Custom Component matches the existing design system, and so that it automatically adapts to any theme changes.

To apply custom styles, simply import your own .css or .scss file into your Custom Component:

1 import './index.scss' 2 3 export const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 4 return ( 5 < div className = " my-component " > 6 My Custom Component 7 </ div > 8 ) 9 }

Then to colorize your Custom Component's background, for example, you can use the following CSS:

1 . my - component { 2 background - color : var ( -- theme - elevation - 500 ) ; 3 }

Payload also exports its SCSS library for reuse which includes mixins, etc. To use this, simply import it as follows into your .scss file:

1 @ import '~payload/scss' ; 2 3 . my - component { 4 @include mid - break { 5 background - color : var ( -- theme - elevation - 900 ) ; 6 } 7 }