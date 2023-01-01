Passing props into custom component

So I am wanting to produce text content of varying nature to help structure the CMS a bit and provide a bit more insight to the user. It seems that the UI type doesn't allow me to pass props into it.

Here is my collection config:

{ name: 'description', type: 'ui', admin: { components: { Field: FieldContent("hello") } } },

And here is the component, it's very basic right now because I'm just trying to get it wired up:

import React, {useState} from 'react'; import './index.scss'; const baseClass = 'customer-orders'; const FieldContent: React.FC = (props) => { const text = props.text; return ( <div className={baseClass}> {text} </div> ); }; export default FieldContent;