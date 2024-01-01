Customizing Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.
Fields support the following custom components:
|Component
|Description
Filter
|Override the text input that is presented in the
List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field.
Cell
|Used in the
List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More details.
Field
|Swap out the field itself within all
Edit views. More details.
As an alternative to replacing the entire Field component, you may want to keep the majority of the default Field component and only swap components within. This allows you to replace the
Label or
Error within a field component or add additional components inside the field with
beforeInput or
afterInput.
beforeInput and
afterInput are allowed in any fields that don't contain other fields, except UI and Rich Text.
|Component
|Description
Label
|Override the default Label in the Field Component. More details.
Error
|Override the default Label in the Field Component. More details.
beforeInput
|An array of elements that will be added before
input/
textarea elements. More details.
afterInput
|An array of elements that will be added after
input/
textarea elements. More details.
These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.
|Property
|Description
field
|An object that includes the field configuration.
colIndex
|A unique number for the column in the list.
collection
|An object with the config of the Collection that the field is in.
cellData
|The data for the field that the cell represents.
rowData
|An object with all the field values for the row.
When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.
When swapping out the
Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's
value from the form itself. To do so, import the
useField hook as follows:
These are the props that will be passed to your custom Label.
|Property
|Description
htmlFor
|Property used to set
for attribute for label.
label
|Label value provided in field, it can be used with i18n.
required
|A boolean value that represents if the field is required or not.
These are the props that will be passed to your custom Error.
|Property
|Description
message
|The error message.
showError
|A boolean value that represents if the error should be shown.
With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element. For example, you can add an absolutely positioned button to clear the current field value.