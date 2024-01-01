Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Customizing Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.

Fields support the following custom components:

ComponentDescription
FilterOverride the text input that is presented in the List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field.
CellUsed in the List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More details.
FieldSwap out the field itself within all Edit views. More details.

As an alternative to replacing the entire Field component, you may want to keep the majority of the default Field component and only swap components within. This allows you to replace the Label or Error within a field component or add additional components inside the field with beforeInput or afterInput. beforeInput and afterInput are allowed in any fields that don't contain other fields, except UI and Rich Text.

ComponentDescription
LabelOverride the default Label in the Field Component. More details.
ErrorOverride the default Label in the Field Component. More details.
beforeInputAn array of elements that will be added before input/textarea elements. More details.
afterInputAn array of elements that will be added after input/textarea elements. More details.

Cell Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.

PropertyDescription
fieldAn object that includes the field configuration.
colIndexA unique number for the column in the list.
collectionAn object with the config of the Collection that the field is in.
cellDataThe data for the field that the cell represents.
rowDataAn object with all the field values for the row.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
import type { CellProps } from 'payload'
3
import './index.scss'
4
5
const baseClass = 'custom-cell'
6
7
const CustomCell: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
8
const { field, colIndex, collection, cellData, rowData } = props
9
10
return <span className={baseClass}>{cellData}</span>
11
}

Field Component

When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.

Sending and receiving values from the form

When swapping out the Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

1
'use client'
2
import { useField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
3
4
const CustomTextField: React.FC<{ path: string }> = ({ path }) => {
5
const { value, setValue } = useField({ path })
6
7
return <input onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} value={value} />
8
}

Label Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Label.

PropertyDescription
htmlForProperty used to set for attribute for label.
labelLabel value provided in field, it can be used with i18n.
requiredA boolean value that represents if the field is required or not.

Example
1
'use client'
2
import React from 'react'
3
import { useTranslation } from '@payloadcms/ui'
4
import { getTranslation } from '@payloadcms/translations'
5
6
type Props = {
7
htmlFor?: string
8
label?: Record<string, string> | false | string
9
required?: boolean
10
}
11
12
const CustomLabel: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
13
const { htmlFor, label, required = false } = props
14
15
const { i18n } = useTranslation()
16
17
if (label) {
18
return (
19
<span>
20
{getTranslation(label, i18n)}
21
{required && <span className="required">*</span>}
22
</span>
23
)
24
}
25
26
return null
27
}

Error Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Error.

PropertyDescription
messageThe error message.
showErrorA boolean value that represents if the error should be shown.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
3
type Props = {
4
message: string
5
showError?: boolean
6
}
7
8
const CustomError: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
9
const { message, showError } = props
10
11
if (showError) {
12
return <p style={{ color: 'red' }}>{message}</p>
13
} else return null
14
}

afterInput and beforeInput

With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element. For example, you can add an absolutely positioned button to clear the current field value.

Example
1
import React from 'react'
2
import type { Field } from 'payload/types'
3
4
import './style.scss'
5
6
const ClearButton: React.FC = () => {
7
return (
8
<button
9
onClick={() => {
10
/* ... */
11
}}
12
>
13
X
14
</button>
15
)
16
}
17
18
const titleField: Field = {
19
name: 'title',
20
type: 'text',
21
admin: {
22
components: {
23
afterInput: [ClearButton],
24
},
25
},
26
}
27
28
export default titleField
