Customizing Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.

Tip:

Don't see a built-in field type that you need? Build it! Using a combination of custom validation and custom components, you can override the entirety of how a component functions within the admin panel and effectively create your own field type.

Fields support the following custom components:

Component Description Filter Override the text input that is presented in the List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field. Cell Used in the List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More details. Field Swap out the field itself within all Edit views. More details.

As an alternative to replacing the entire Field component, you may want to keep the majority of the default Field component and only swap components within. This allows you to replace the Label or Error within a field component or add additional components inside the field with beforeInput or afterInput . beforeInput and afterInput are allowed in any fields that don't contain other fields, except UI and Rich Text.

Component Description Label Override the default Label in the Field Component. More details. Error Override the default Label in the Field Component. More details. beforeInput An array of elements that will be added before input / textarea elements. More details. afterInput An array of elements that will be added after input / textarea elements. More details.

Cell Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.

Property Description field An object that includes the field configuration. colIndex A unique number for the column in the list. collection An object with the config of the Collection that the field is in. cellData The data for the field that the cell represents. rowData An object with all the field values for the row.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 import type { CellProps } from 'payload' 3 import './index.scss' 4 5 const baseClass = 'custom-cell' 6 7 const CustomCell : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 8 const { field , colIndex , collection , cellData , rowData } = props 9 10 return < span className = { baseClass } > { cellData } </ span > 11 }

Field Component

When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.

Sending and receiving values from the form

When swapping out the Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

1 'use client' 2 import { useField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const CustomTextField : React . FC < { path : string } > = ( { path } ) => { 5 const { value , setValue } = useField ( { path } ) 6 7 return < input onChange = { ( e ) => setValue ( e . target . value ) } value = { value } /> 8 }

For more information regarding the hooks that are available to you while you build custom components, including the useField hook, click here.

Label Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Label.

Property Description htmlFor Property used to set for attribute for label. label Label value provided in field, it can be used with i18n. required A boolean value that represents if the field is required or not.

Example

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { useTranslation } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import { getTranslation } from '@payloadcms/translations' 5 6 type Props = { 7 htmlFor ? : string 8 label ? : Record < string , string > | false | string 9 required ? : boolean 10 } 11 12 const CustomLabel : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 13 const { htmlFor , label , required = false } = props 14 15 const { i18n } = useTranslation ( ) 16 17 if ( label ) { 18 return ( 19 < span > 20 { getTranslation ( label , i18n ) } 21 { required && < span className = " required " > * </ span > } 22 </ span > 23 ) 24 } 25 26 return null 27 }

Error Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Error.

Property Description message The error message. showError A boolean value that represents if the error should be shown.

Example

1 import React from 'react' 2 3 type Props = { 4 message : string 5 showError ? : boolean 6 } 7 8 const CustomError : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { 9 const { message , showError } = props 10 11 if ( showError ) { 12 return < p style = { { color : 'red' } } > { message } </ p > 13 } else return null 14 }

afterInput and beforeInput

With these properties you can add multiple components before and after the input element. For example, you can add an absolutely positioned button to clear the current field value.

Example