Page Metadata

Every page within the Admin Panel automatically receives dynamic, auto-generated metadata derived from live document data, the user's current locale, and more, without any additional configuration. This includes the page title, description, og:image and everything in between. Metadata is fully configurable at the root level and cascades down to individual collections, documents, and custom views, allowing for the ability to control metadata on any page with high precision.
Within the Admin Panel, metadata can be customized at the following levels:
All of these types of metadata share a similar structure, with a few key differences on the Root level. To customize metadata, consult the list of available scopes. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, then author your metadata within the Payload Config accordingly.
Root Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within the Admin Panel. This is where you can control things like the suffix appended onto each page's title, the favicon displayed in the browser's tab, and the Open Graph data that is used when sharing the Admin Panel on social media.
To customize Root Metadata, use the
admin.meta key in your Payload Config:
The following options are available for Root Metadata:
|Key
|Type
|Description
title
string
|The title of the Admin Panel.
description
string
|The description of the Admin Panel.
defaultOGImageType
dynamic (default),
static, or
off
|The type of default OG image to use. If set to
dynamic, Payload will use Next.js image generation to create an image with the title of the page. If set to
static, Payload will use the
defaultOGImage URL. If set to
off, Payload will not generate an OG image.
icons
IconConfig[]
|An array of icon objects. More details
keywords
string
|A comma-separated list of keywords to include in the metadata of the Admin Panel.
openGraph
OpenGraphConfig
|An object containing Open Graph metadata. More details
titleSuffix
string
|A suffix to append to the end of the title of every page. Defaults to "- Payload".
The Icons Config corresponds to the
<link> tags that are used to specify icons for the Admin Panel. The
icons key is an array of objects, each of which represents an individual icon. Icons are differentiated from one another by their
rel attribute, which specifies the relationship between the document and the icon.
The most common icon type is the favicon, which is displayed in the browser tab. This is specified by the
rel attribute
icon. Other common icon types include
apple-touch-icon, which is used by Apple devices when the Admin Panel is saved to the home screen, and
mask-icon, which is used by Safari to mask the Admin Panel icon.
To customize icons, use the
icons key within the
admin.meta object in your Payload Config:
The following options are available for Icons:
|Key
|Type
|Description
rel
string
|The HTML
rel attribute of the icon.
type
string
|The MIME type of the icon.
color
string
|The color of the icon.
fetchPriority
string
|The fetch priority of the icon.
media
string
|The media query of the icon.
sizes
string
|The sizes of the icon.
url
string
|The URL pointing the resource of the icon.
Open Graph metadata is a set of tags that are used to control how URLs are displayed when shared on social media platforms. Open Graph metadata is automatically generated by Payload, but can be customized at the Root level.
To customize Open Graph metadata, use the
openGraph key within the
admin.meta object in your Payload Config:
The following options are available for Open Graph Metadata:
|Key
|Type
|Description
description
string
|The description of the Admin Panel.
images
|`OGImageConfig
|OGImageConfig[]`
siteName
string
|The name of the site.
title
string
|The title of the Admin Panel.
Collection Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within any given Collection within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of all views within any given Collection, unless overridden by the view itself.
To customize Collection Metadata, use the
admin.meta key within your Collection Config:
The Collection Meta config has the same options as the Root Metadata config.
Global Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within any given Global within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of all views within any given Global, unless overridden by the view itself.
To customize Global Metadata, use the
admin.meta key within your Global Config:
The Global Meta config has the same options as the Root Metadata config.
View Metadata is the metadata that is applied to specific Views within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of a specific view, overriding any metadata set at the Root, Collection, or Global level.
To customize View Metadata, use the
meta key within your View Config: