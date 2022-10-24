Page Metadata

Every page within the Admin Panel automatically receives dynamic, auto-generated metadata derived from live document data, the user's current locale, and more, without any additional configuration. This includes the page title, description, og:image and everything in between. Metadata is fully configurable at the root level and cascades down to individual collections, documents, and custom views, allowing for the ability to control metadata on any page with high precision.

Within the Admin Panel, metadata can be customized at the following levels:

All of these types of metadata share a similar structure, with a few key differences on the Root level. To customize metadata, consult the list of available scopes. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, then author your metadata within the Payload Config accordingly.

Root Metadata

Root Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within the Admin Panel. This is where you can control things like the suffix appended onto each page's title, the favicon displayed in the browser's tab, and the Open Graph data that is used when sharing the Admin Panel on social media.

To customize Root Metadata, use the admin.meta key in your Payload Config:

1 { 2 3 admin : { 4 meta : { 5 title : 'My Admin Panel' , 6 description : 'The best admin panel in the world' , 7 icons : [ 8 { 9 rel : 'icon' , 10 type : 'image/png' , 11 url : '/favicon.png' , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 } , 15 } , 16 }

The following options are available for Root Metadata:

Key Type Description title string The title of the Admin Panel. description string The description of the Admin Panel. defaultOGImageType dynamic (default), static , or off The type of default OG image to use. If set to dynamic , Payload will use Next.js image generation to create an image with the title of the page. If set to static , Payload will use the defaultOGImage URL. If set to off , Payload will not generate an OG image. icons IconConfig[] An array of icon objects. More details keywords string A comma-separated list of keywords to include in the metadata of the Admin Panel. openGraph OpenGraphConfig An object containing Open Graph metadata. More details titleSuffix string A suffix to append to the end of the title of every page. Defaults to "- Payload".

Reminder: These are the root-level options for the Admin Panel. You can also customize Collection Metadata, Global Metadata, and Document Metadata in their respective configs.

Icons

The Icons Config corresponds to the <link> tags that are used to specify icons for the Admin Panel. The icons key is an array of objects, each of which represents an individual icon. Icons are differentiated from one another by their rel attribute, which specifies the relationship between the document and the icon.

The most common icon type is the favicon, which is displayed in the browser tab. This is specified by the rel attribute icon . Other common icon types include apple-touch-icon , which is used by Apple devices when the Admin Panel is saved to the home screen, and mask-icon , which is used by Safari to mask the Admin Panel icon.

To customize icons, use the icons key within the admin.meta object in your Payload Config:

1 { 2 3 admin : { 4 meta : { 5 icons : [ 6 { 7 rel : 'icon' , 8 type : 'image/png' , 9 url : '/favicon.png' , 10 } , 11 { 12 rel : 'apple-touch-icon' , 13 type : 'image/png' , 14 url : '/apple-touch-icon.png' , 15 } , 16 ] , 17 } , 18 } , 19 }

The following options are available for Icons:

Key Type Description rel string The HTML rel attribute of the icon. type string The MIME type of the icon. color string The color of the icon. fetchPriority string The fetch priority of the icon. media string The media query of the icon. sizes string The sizes of the icon. url string The URL pointing the resource of the icon.

Open Graph

Open Graph metadata is a set of tags that are used to control how URLs are displayed when shared on social media platforms. Open Graph metadata is automatically generated by Payload, but can be customized at the Root level.

To customize Open Graph metadata, use the openGraph key within the admin.meta object in your Payload Config:

1 { 2 3 admin : { 4 meta : { 5 openGraph : { 6 description : 'The best admin panel in the world' , 7 images : [ 8 { 9 url : 'https://example.com/image.jpg' , 10 width : 800 , 11 height : 600 , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 siteName : 'Payload' , 15 title : 'My Admin Panel' , 16 } , 17 } , 18 } , 19 }

The following options are available for Open Graph Metadata:

Key Type Description description string The description of the Admin Panel. images OGImageConfig or OGImageConfig[] An array of image objects. siteName string The name of the site. title string The title of the Admin Panel.

Collection Metadata

Collection Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within any given Collection within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of all views within any given Collection, unless overridden by the view itself.

To customize Collection Metadata, use the admin.meta key within your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 meta : { 7 title : 'My Collection' , 8 description : 'The best collection in the world' , 9 } , 10 } , 11 }

The Collection Meta config has the same options as the Root Metadata config.

Global Metadata

Global Metadata is the metadata that is applied to all pages within any given Global within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of all views within any given Global, unless overridden by the view itself.

To customize Global Metadata, use the admin.meta key within your Global Config:

1 import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyGlobal : GlobalConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 meta : { 7 title : 'My Global' , 8 description : ' The best 9 } , 10 } , 11 }

The Global Meta config has the same options as the Root Metadata config.

View Metadata

View Metadata is the metadata that is applied to specific Views within the Admin Panel. This metadata is used to customize the title and description of a specific view, overriding any metadata set at the Root, Collection, or Global level.

To customize View Metadata, use the meta key within your View Config: