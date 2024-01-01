Customizing Views

Views are the individual pages that make up the Admin Panel, such as the Dashboard, List, and Edit views. One of the most powerful ways to customize the Admin Panel is to create Custom Views. These are Custom Components that can either replace built-in ones or be entirely new.

To swap in your own Custom Views, consult the list of available components below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, then author your React component(s) accordingly.

There are four types of views in Payload:

Custom Root Views

Root Views are the main views of the Admin Panel. These are views that are scoped directly under the /admin route, such as the Dashboard or Account views. You can easily swap Root Views with your own or create entirely new ones through the admin.components.views property of your Payload Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Root Views for your own Custom Views. See Building Custom Views for exact details on how to build them:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 Dashboard : MyCustomDashboardView , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

The following options are available:

Property Description Account The Account view is used to show the currently logged in user's Account page. Dashboard The main landing page of the Admin Panel.

For more granular control, pass a configuration object instead. Payload exposes the following properties for each view:

Property Description Component * Pass in the component that should be rendered when a user navigates to this route. path * Any valid URL path or array of paths that path-to-regexp understands. exact Boolean. When true, will only match if the path matches the usePathname() exactly. strict When true, a path that has a trailing slash will only match a location.pathname with a trailing slash. This has no effect when there are additional URL segments in the pathname. sensitive When true, will match if the path is case sensitive.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Adding New Views

To add a new views to the Admin Panel, simply add your own key to the views object with at least a path and Component property. For example:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 const config = buildConfig ( { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 MyCustomView : { 9 Component : MyCustomView , 10 path : '/my-custom-view' , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } )

The above example shows how to add a new Root View, but the pattern is the same for Collection Views, Global Views, and Document Views. For help on how to build your own Custom Views, see Building Custom Views.

Note:

Routes are cascading, so unless explicitly given the exact property, they will match on URLs that simply start with the route's path. This is helpful when creating catch-all routes in your application. Alternatively, define your nested route before your parent route.

Custom Collection Views

Collection Views are views that are scoped under the /collections route, such as the Collection List and Document Edit views. You can easily swap out Collection Views with your own or create entirely new ones, through the admin.components.views property of your Collection Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Collection Views for your own Custom Views. See Building Custom Views for exact details on how to build them:

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const MyCollectionConfig : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 Edit : MyCustomEditView , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Note: The Edit property will replace the entire Edit View, including the title, tabs, etc., as well as all nested Document Views, such as the API, Live Preview, and Version views. To replace only the Edit View precisely, use the Edit.Default key instead.

The following options are available:

Property Description Edit The Edit View is used to edit a single document for any given Collection. More details. List The List View is used to show a list of documents for any given Collection.

Note: You can also add new Collection Views to the config by adding a new key to the views object with at least a path and Component property. See Adding New Views for more information.

Custom Global Views

Global Views are views that are scoped under the /globals route, such as the Document Edit View. You can easily swap out Global Views with your own or create entirely new ones, through the admin.components.views property of your Global Config.

Here is an example showing what it might look like to swap out Global Views for your own Custom Views. See Building Custom Views for exact details on how to build them:

1 import type { SanitizedGlobalConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const MyGlobalConfig : SanitizedGlobalConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 Edit : MyCustomEditView , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } )

Note: The Edit property will replace the entire Edit View, including the title, tabs, etc., as well as all nested Document Views, such as the API, Live Preview, and Version views. To replace only the Edit View precisely, use the Edit.Default key instead.

The following options are available:

Property Description Edit The Edit View is used to edit a single document for any given Global. More details.

Note: You can also add new Global Views to the config by adding a new key to the views object with at least a path and Component property. See Adding New Views for more information.

Custom Document Views

Document Views are views that are scoped under the /collections/:collectionSlug/:id or the /globals/:globalSlug route, such as the Edit View. You can easily swap out Document Views with your own or create entirely new ones through the admin.components.views.Edit[key] property of either your Collection Config or Global Config.

This approach allows you to replace specific nested views while keeping the overall structure of the Edit View intact, including the title, tabs, etc. If you need to replace the entire Edit View, including the nested Document Views, use the Edit key itself. See Custom Collection Views or Custom Global Views for more information.

Here's an example showing what it might look like to swap out Document Views for your own Custom Views. See Building Custom Views for exact details on how to build them:

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const MyCollectionConfig : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 Edit : { 9 API : { 10 Component : MyCustomAPIView , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } , 16 } )

Note: This applies to both Collection and Global configs.

The following options are available:

Property Description Default The Default view is the primary view in which your document is edited. Versions The Versions view is used to view the version history of a single document. More details. Version The Version view is used to view a single version of a single document for a given collection. More details. API The API view is used to display the REST API JSON response for a given document. LivePreview The LivePreview view is used to display the Live Preview interface. More details.

Document Tabs

Each Document View can be given a new tab in the Edit View, if desired. Tabs are highly configurable, from as simple as changing the label to swapping out the entire component, they can be modified in any way. To add or customize tabs in the Edit View, use the Component.Tab key:

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'my-collection' , 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 views : { 8 Edit : { 9 MyCustomTab : { 10 Component : MyCustomTab , 11 path : '/my-custom-tab' , 12 Tab : MyCustomTab 13 } , 14 AnotherCustomView : { 15 Component : AnotherCustomView , 16 path : '/another-custom-view' , 17 Tab : { 18 label : 'Another Custom View' , 19 href : '/another-custom-view' , 20 } 21 } , 22 } , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 }

Note: This applies to both Collections and Globals.

Building Custom Views

Custom Views are just Custom Components rendered at the page-level. To understand how to build Custom Views, first review the Building Custom Components guide. Once you have a Custom Component ready, you can use it as a Custom View.

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 import { MyCustomView } from './MyCustomView' 3 4 export const MyCollectionConfig : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 5 6 admin : { 7 components : { 8 views : { 9 Edit : MyCustomView , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Your Custom Views will be provided with the following props: