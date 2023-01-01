I want to add a username or email in dashboard

How can add username or email in dashboard as show in screenshot?
Have a look at the docs on Custom Components for the Admin -https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
You'd probably be better off trying to add this display to the Nav component ... Payload 2.0 may have introduced some additional areas or access to the main layout ... but here's an example of a custom nav component (collapsible) ... fairly easy to add onto this
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.