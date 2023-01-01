DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to reuse "Loading" Modal from custom component ?

default discord avatar
florianmsft
last week
3

When clicking the save buttons in the Edit view, and it takes a while, we get a nice modal / overlay ("Loading..") until the process completes.



I'm building my custom component that includes a button, and on click may trigger a long running operation.



How can I reuse the Payload loading component, so that we maintain UX consistency ?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.