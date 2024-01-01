Payload's Draft functionality builds on top of the Versions functionality to allow you to make changes to your collection documents and globals, but publish only when you're ready. This functionality allows you to build powerful Preview environments for your data, where you can make sure your changes look good before publishing documents.

Drafts rely on Versions being enabled in order to function.

By enabling Versions with Drafts, your collections and globals can maintain newer, and unpublished versions of your documents. It's perfect for cases where you might want to work on a document, update it and save your progress, but not necessarily make it publicly published right away. Drafts are extremely helpful when building preview implementations.

If Drafts are enabled, the typical Save button is replaced with new actions which allow you to either save a draft, or publish your changes.

Options

Collections and Globals both support the same options for configuring drafts. You can either set versions.drafts to true , or pass an object to configure draft properties.

Draft Option Description autosave Enable autosave to automatically save progress while documents are edited. To enable, set to true or pass an object with options. validate Set validate to true to validate draft documents when saved. Default is false .

Database changes

By enabling drafts on a collection or a global, Payload will automatically inject a new field into your schema called _status . The _status field is used internally by Payload to store if a document is set to draft or published .

Admin UI status indication

Within the Admin UI, if drafts are enabled, a document can be shown with one of three "statuses":

Draft - if a document has never been published, and only draft versions of the document are present Published - if a document is published and there are no newer drafts available Changed - if a document has been published, but there are newer drafts available and not yet published

Draft API

If drafts are enabled on your collection or global, important and powerful changes are made to your REST, GraphQL, and Local APIs that allow you to specify if you are interacting with drafts or with live documents.

Updating or creating drafts

If you enable drafts on a collection or global, the create and update operations for REST, GraphQL, and Local APIs expose a new option called draft which allows you to specify if you are creating or updating a draft, or if you're just sending your changes straight to the published document. For example, if you pass the query parameter ?draft=true to a REST create or update operation, your action will be treated as if you are creating a draft and not a published document. By default, the draft argument is set to false .

Required fields

If draft is enabled while creating or updating a document, all fields are considered as not required, so that you can save drafts that are incomplete.

Reading drafts vs. published documents

In addition to the draft argument within create and update operations, a draft argument is also exposed for find and findByID operations.

If draft is set to true while reading a document, Payload will automatically replace returned document(s) with their newest drafts if any newer drafts are available.

You create a new collection document and publish it right away You then make some updates, and save the updates as a draft You then make some further updates, and save more updates as another draft

Here, you will have a published document that resides in your main collection, and then you'll have two newer drafts that reside in the _[collectionSlug]_versions database collection.

If you simply fetch your created document using a find or findByID operation, your published document will be returned and the drafts will be ignored.

But, if you specify draft as true , Payload will automatically replace your published document's content with content coming from the most recently saved version . In this case, as we have created two versions in the above scenario, Payload will send back data from the newest (second) draft and your document will appear as the most recently drafted version instead of the published version.

Controlling who can see Collection drafts

If you're using the drafts feature, it's important for you to consider who can view your drafts, and who can view only published documents. Luckily, Payload makes this extremely simple and puts the power completely in your hands.

Restricting draft access

You can use the read Access Control method to restrict who is able to view drafts of your documents by simply returning a query constraint which restricts the documents that any given user is able to retrieve.

Here is an example that utilizes the _status field to require a user to be logged in to retrieve drafts:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 access : { 6 read : ( { req } ) => { 7 8 9 if ( req . user ) return true 10 11 12 13 14 return { 15 _status : { 16 equals : 'published' , 17 } , 18 } 19 } , 20 } , 21 versions : { 22 drafts : true , 23 } , 24 25 }

Note regarding adding versions to an existing collection

If you already have a collection with documents, and you opt in to draft functionality after you have already created existing documents, all of your old documents will not have a _status field until you resave them. For this reason, if you are adding versions into an existing collection, you might want to write your access control function to allow for users to read both documents where _status is equal to "published" as well as where _status does not exist.

Here is an example for how to write an access control function that grants access to both documents where _status is equal to "published" and where _status does not exist:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'pages' , 5 access : { 6 read : ( { req } ) => { 7 8 9 if ( req . user ) return true 10 11 12 13 14 15 return { 16 or : [ 17 { 18 _status : { 19 equals : 'published' , 20 } , 21 } , 22 { 23 _status : { 24 exists : false , 25 } , 26 } , 27 ] , 28 } 29 } , 30 } , 31 versions : { 32 drafts : true , 33 } , 34 35 }

Unpublishing drafts

If a document is published, the Payload Admin UI will be updated to show an "unpublish" button at the top of the sidebar, which will "unpublish" the currently published document. Consider this as a way to "revert" a document back to a draft state. On the API side, this is done by simply setting _status: 'draft' on any document.

Reverting to published

If a document is published, and you have made further changes which are saved as a draft, Payload will show a "revert to published" button at the top of the sidebar which will allow you to reject your draft changes and "revert" back to the published state of the document. Your drafts will still be saved, but a new version will be created that will reflect the last published state of the document.