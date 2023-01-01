Is there a way to run a function when a user is inside the collection view?

Hello. When a user edits a collection, I need to know if there is an edit flag or something that will tell me that the user is editing the collection. The reason being, I need to remove a tag when a user is editing the collection. I did see

views.Edit

in the documentation:

, but as I understand

views.Edit

only passes in components, which isn't what I need. I need to be able to pass in a function when the user is inside the collection editing. Any ideas?

Thanks.