Is it possible to output a nested value of a collection field in list view?

I've got a bunch of grouped/array fields in a particular collection I'm working with. It would be ideal to be able to show the first element of an array, for instance, in the list view instead of the full json like shown by default. Is there a way to intercept this and display what I'd prefer?
Could you create a Cell component for the field?https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
Interesting, I'll give it a go!
@jarrod69420 Sorry, I haven't had a chance to get back around to this till now. I don't quite understand what this documentation is telling me to do.
I noticed there's a
views.List
thing that seems similar to what I want to override, but when I attempt to add it to my collection, I get a typescript error.
Continuing to look into this myself but any other examples of this kind of thing being done would be helpful!
so far i've been able to find the type declaration in the source code which led me to this being the property path
const TheCollection: CollectionConfig = {
admin: {
components: {
views: {
List: CustomList
}
}
...
}
...
}
ok, got it replaced with a custom component. Working through that now! This specific question is answered imo.
I'll be able to adjust how the data is output to the screen via this custom component.
Just a quick update. I was indeed able to do this. I copied over the contents of
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/536d7017eebd5a8e14b2936c55a7fccc90d3f530/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Default.tsx
along with the corresponding css file.
after updating the imports it was a simple matter of adjusting the
formattedDocs
variable.
thanks again!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.