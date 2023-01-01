it is possible to hide some collections, for examp...

it is possible to hide some collections, for example here, media
hey @maverick_cr, you can hide collections using the
admin.hidden
property on your collection config:
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'posts',
admin: {
hidden: true,
},
fields: [
...
],
};
Set to
true
or a function, called with the current user, returning
true
to exclude this collection from navigation and admin routing.
oh, thank you
