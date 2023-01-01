DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

it is possible to hide some collections, for examp...

default discord avatar
Payload-Bot
last week
2

it is possible to hide some collections, for example here, media



Original message from @maverick_cr - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1140801124010573834 (in #general)
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    hey @maverick_cr, you can hide collections using the

    admin.hidden

    property on your collection config:


    export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'posts',
  admin: {
    hidden: true,
  },
  fields: [
    ...
  ],
};


    Set to

    true

    or a function, called with the current user, returning

    true

    to exclude this collection from navigation and admin routing.

  • default discord avatar
    maverick_cr
    last week

    oh, thank you

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.