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Community Help

Ordering collections

default discord avatar
plainnn3 years ago
6

What is the best way to order collections on the front end? I'm currently considering making a new collection which has an array with a relationship to the required collection, but wondering if there is better ways?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago
    @349904487483179010

    when you say front end, do you mean a separate app/site, or the admin UI of Payload?

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn3 years ago

    I guess technically the UI of payload. I'm using 



      const getPosts = async () => {
    const posts = await payload.find({
      collection: 'blog-posts',
    })
    return posts
  }


    and I

    think

    this reflects what is shown in the admin (i'm about to confirm) - but there is no way to reorder this



    @783701636165402624

    yeah, it does reflect the order shown in the admin UI



    but for example on the blog listing page, we want to order them differently, and I can't work out a good way to do so

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    Since the admin UI uses the fields to sort items in a collection, you could create a field to represent the sort order. As far as

    reordering

    those, I don't believe there's a way of doing that out of the box, but I imagine you could create a global that has a relationship field, with

    isSortable

    set to true (that way you could drag and drop them into the order you want) and then run a hook on update that sets a sort order value to your collection items.

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn3 years ago
    @783701636165402624

    okay thanks, that's a great help. I've got this, and it works, but it gets a bit messy (especially with a lot of items) - is it possible to hide an item if it's present in the global array? i.e so I can't select an item that has already been added



    const OrderedBlogPosts: GlobalConfig = {
  slug: 'orderedBlogPosts',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'blogPostsOrder',
      type: 'array',
      minRows: 1,
      maxRows: 999,
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'blogPost',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'blog-posts',
          required: true,
          unique: true,
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}


    Obviously

    unique

    stops it being saved, but a way to hide it from the relationship selection would be very helpful

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    You could remove the array altogether and just use the relationship field, but add

    hasMany: true

    to be able to select multiple and

    isSortable: true

    to allow you to change their order.



    const OrderedBlogPosts: GlobalConfig = {
  slug: 'orderedBlogPosts',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'blogPostsOrder',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'blog-posts',
      required: true,
      unique: true,
      hasMany: true,
      admin: {
        isSortable: true,
      },
    },
  ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    plainnn3 years ago

    That's the ticket 🙌

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