Ordering collections

What is the best way to order collections on the front end? I'm currently considering making a new collection which has an array with a relationship to the required collection, but wondering if there is better ways?
@plainnn when you say front end, do you mean a separate app/site, or the admin UI of Payload?
I guess technically the UI of payload. I'm using
const getPosts = async () => {
const posts = await payload.find({
collection: 'blog-posts',
})
return posts
}
and Ithink
this reflects what is shown in the admin (i'm about to confirm) - but there is no way to reorder this
@tylandavis yeah, it does reflect the order shown in the admin UI
but for example on the blog listing page, we want to order them differently, and I can't work out a good way to do so
Since the admin UI uses the fields to sort items in a collection, you could create a field to represent the sort order. As far asreordering
those, I don't believe there's a way of doing that out of the box, but I imagine you could create a global that has a relationship field, with
isSortable
set to true (that way you could drag and drop them into the order you want) and then run a hook on update that sets a sort order value to your collection items.
@tylandavis okay thanks, that's a great help. I've got this, and it works, but it gets a bit messy (especially with a lot of items) - is it possible to hide an item if it's present in the global array? i.e so I can't select an item that has already been added
const OrderedBlogPosts: GlobalConfig = {
slug: 'orderedBlogPosts',
fields: [
{
name: 'blogPostsOrder',
type: 'array',
minRows: 1,
maxRows: 999,
fields: [
{
name: 'blogPost',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'blog-posts',
required: true,
unique: true,
},
],
},
],
}
Obviously
unique
stops it being saved, but a way to hide it from the relationship selection would be very helpful
You could remove the array altogether and just use the relationship field, but add
hasMany: true
to be able to select multiple and
isSortable: true
to allow you to change their order.
const OrderedBlogPosts: GlobalConfig = {
slug: 'orderedBlogPosts',
fields: [
{
name: 'blogPostsOrder',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'blog-posts',
required: true,
unique: true,
hasMany: true,
admin: {
isSortable: true,
},
},
],
}
That's the ticket 🙌
