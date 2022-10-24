Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Can I customize timestamp data?

default discord avatar
ericuldall3 years ago
1 3

I'm integrating payload into an already active data model.

The good:
We already use createdAt and updatedAt as our timestamp fields

The Bad:
We store them as an integer rather than a Date object

Is there some way to change payload defaults to read/write those as integers?

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    ericuldall3 years ago

    I got it working!

    import { Field } from 'payload/types';

const CreatedAt: Field = {
  name: 'createdAt',
  type: 'number',
  admin: {
    disabled: true,
  },
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [(args) => {
      if (args.operation == 'create') {
        return (new Date).getTime();
      }
    }]
  }
}

export default CreatedAt;
    3 replies
  • discord user avatar
    JarrodMFlesch
    3 years ago

    Nice work @ericuldall, way to keep after it 👊 you can override updatedAt, createdAt and id if you provide your own fields with the same names - like you found out.

  • discord user avatar
    JarrodMFlesch
    3 years ago

    Also - are you in our discord? You should totally join, we're an active bunch over there: https://discord.com/invite/payload

  • default discord avatar
    ericuldall3 years ago

    I'll join up. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    ericuldall3 years ago

    UPDATE:
    It looks like the CMS reads my timestamps fine, but I need a way to override the Date object when creating/updating documents from inside of the CMS.

    Looking at global hooks, does that seem like the way?

    Can't find docs on where to implement global hooks. Any helps is appreciated.

  • default discord avatar
    ericuldall3 years ago

    Now trying a custom field with field hooks like so:

    import { Field } from 'payload/types';

const CreatedAt: Field = {
  name: 'createdAt',
  type: 'date',
  admin: {
    date: {
      pickerAppearance: 'dayAndTime'
    }
  },
  hooks: {
    afterRead: [(args) => {
      return new Date(args.value);
    }],
    beforeChange: [(args) => {
      return (new Date(args.value)).getTime();
    }],
    afterChange: [(args) => {
      return new Date(args.value);
    }]
  }
}

export default CreatedAt;

    So this is pretty cool and almost works. I get the date rendered in a date field in the object (i'll probably hide it later), but when I save I get an error complaining about it being a number, but from my understanding it should pass validation before I convert it to a number in the beforeChange hook.

    Any idea why that happens?

Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.