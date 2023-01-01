Group collections in side navbar

Is there a way to group/organize collections in the side navbar on the admin panel?
Hey, @neo97! If you want to organize your collections into different groups in sidebar, you need to use
admin.group
option of collection.
Like this:
admin: {
group: 'Layout',
},
Read more here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
Is there a way to order the groups on the main collections/globals page?
i think that the side bar is determinated by the order of your buildConfig.collections
the collection order affects the groups order...i guess
This might be helpful:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1059194773354860574/1059833427685294080
