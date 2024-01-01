Here are some common use cases of Uploads:
By simply enabling Upload functionality on a Collection, Payload will automatically transform your Collection into a robust file management / storage solution. The following modifications will be made:
filename,
mimeType, and
filesize fields will be automatically added to your Collection. Optionally, if you pass
imageSizes to your Collection's Upload config, a
sizes array will also be added containing auto-resized image sizes and filenames.
List component to show a thumbnail for each upload within the List view
Edit view(s) to add a new set of corresponding Upload UI which will allow for file upload
create,
update, and
delete Collection operations will be modified to support file upload, re-upload, and deletion
Every Payload Collection can opt-in to supporting Uploads by specifying the
upload property on the Collection's config to either
true or to an object containing
upload options.
An asterisk denotes that an option is required.
|Option
|Description
adminThumbnail
|Set the way that the Admin panel will display thumbnails for this Collection. More
crop
|Set to
false to disable the cropping tool in the Admin panel. Crop is enabled by default. More
disableLocalStorage
|Completely disable uploading files to disk locally. More
externalFileHeaderFilter
|Accepts existing headers and returns the headers after filtering or modifying.
filesRequiredOnCreate
|Mandate file data on creation, default is true.
focalPoint
|Set to
false to disable the focal point selection tool in the Admin panel. The focal point selector is only available when
imageSizes or
resizeOptions are defined. More
formatOptions
|An object with
format and
options that are used with the Sharp image library to format the upload file. More
handlers
|Array of Request handlers to execute when fetching a file, if a handler returns a Response it will be sent to the client. Otherwise Payload will retrieve and send back the file.
imageSizes
|If specified, image uploads will be automatically resized in accordance to these image sizes. More
mimeTypes
|Restrict mimeTypes in the file picker. Array of valid mimetypes or mimetype wildcards More
resizeOptions
|An object passed to the the Sharp image library to resize the uploaded file. More
staticDir
|The folder directory to use to store media in. Can be either an absolute path or relative to the directory that contains your config. Defaults to your collection slug
trimOptions
|An object passed to the the Sharp image library to trim the uploaded file. More
Upload options are specifiable on a Collection by Collection basis, you can also control app wide options by passing your base Payload config an
upload property containing an object supportive of all
Busboy configuration options. Click here for more documentation about what you can control.
A common example of what you might want to customize within Payload-wide Upload options would be to increase the allowed
fileSize of uploads sent to Payload:
If you specify an array of
imageSizes to your
upload config, Payload will automatically crop and resize your uploads to fit each of the sizes specified by your config.
The Payload Admin panel will also automatically display all available files, including width, height, and filesize, for each of your uploaded files.
Behind the scenes, Payload relies on
sharp to perform its image resizing. You can specify additional options for
sharp to use while resizing your images.
All auto-resized images are exposed to be re-used in hooks and similar via an object that is bound to
req.payloadUploadSizes.
The object will have keys for each size generated, and each key will be set equal to a buffer containing the file data.
When an uploaded image is smaller than the defined image size, we have 3 options:
withoutEnlargement: undefined | false | true
undefined [default]: uploading images with smaller width AND height than the image size will return null
false: always enlarge images to the image size
true: if the image is smaller than the image size, return the original image
This feature is only available for image file types.
Setting
crop: false and
focalPoint: false in your Upload config will be disable the respective selector in the Admin panel.
Image cropping occurs before any resizing, the resized images will therefore be generated from the cropped image (not the original image).
If no resizing options are specified (
imageSizes or
resizeOptions), the focal point selector will not be displayed.
If you are using a plugin to send your files off to a third-party file storage host or CDN, like Amazon S3 or similar, you may not want to store your files locally at all. You can prevent Payload from writing files to disk by specifying
disableLocalStorage: true on your collection's upload config.
You can specify how Payload retrieves admin thumbnails for your upload-enabled Collections with one of the following:
adminThumbnail as a string, equal to one of your provided image size names.
adminThumbnail as a function that takes the document's data and sends back a full URL to load the thumbnail.
Specifying the
mimeTypes property can restrict what files are allowed from the user's file picker. This accepts an array of strings, which can be any valid mimetype or mimetype wildcards
Some example values are:
image/*,
audio/*,
video/*,
image/png,
application/pdf
Example mimeTypes usage:
To upload a file, use your collection's
create endpoint. Send it all the data that your Collection requires, as well as a
file key containing the file that you'd like to upload.
Send your request as a
multipart/form-data request, using
FormData if possible.
All files that are uploaded to each Collection automatically support the
read Access Control function from the Collection itself. You can use this to control who should be allowed to see your uploads, and who should not.