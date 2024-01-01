Payload provides everything you need to enable file upload, storage, and management directly on your server—including extremely powerful file access control.

Admin panel screenshot depicting a Media Collection with Upload enabled

Here are some common use cases of Uploads:

Creating a "Media Library" that contains images for use throughout your site or app

Building a Gated Content library where users need to sign up to gain access to downloadable assets like ebook PDFs, whitepapers, etc.

Storing publicly available, downloadable assets like software, ZIP files, MP4s, etc.

By simply enabling Upload functionality on a Collection, Payload will automatically transform your Collection into a robust file management / storage solution. The following modifications will be made:

filename , mimeType , and filesize fields will be automatically added to your Collection. Optionally, if you pass imageSizes to your Collection's Upload config, a sizes array will also be added containing auto-resized image sizes and filenames. The Admin panel will modify its built-in List component to show a thumbnail for each upload within the List view The Admin panel will modify its Edit view(s) to add a new set of corresponding Upload UI which will allow for file upload The create , update , and delete Collection operations will be modified to support file upload, re-upload, and deletion

Enabling Uploads

Every Payload Collection can opt-in to supporting Uploads by specifying the upload property on the Collection's config to either true or to an object containing upload options.

Tip:

A common pattern is to create a "media" collection and enable upload on that collection.

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : { 6 staticDir : 'media' , 7 imageSizes : [ 8 { 9 name : 'thumbnail' , 10 width : 400 , 11 height : 300 , 12 position : 'centre' , 13 } , 14 { 15 name : 'card' , 16 width : 768 , 17 height : 1024 , 18 position : 'centre' , 19 } , 20 { 21 name : 'tablet' , 22 width : 1024 , 23 24 25 26 27 height : undefined , 28 position : 'centre' , 29 } , 30 ] , 31 adminThumbnail : 'thumbnail' , 32 mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' ] , 33 } , 34 fields : [ 35 { 36 name : 'alt' , 37 type : 'text' , 38 } , 39 ] , 40 }

Collection Upload Options

An asterisk denotes that an option is required.

Option Description adminThumbnail Set the way that the Admin panel will display thumbnails for this Collection. More crop Set to false to disable the cropping tool in the Admin panel. Crop is enabled by default. More disableLocalStorage Completely disable uploading files to disk locally. More externalFileHeaderFilter Accepts existing headers and returns the headers after filtering or modifying. filesRequiredOnCreate Mandate file data on creation, default is true. focalPoint Set to false to disable the focal point selection tool in the Admin panel. The focal point selector is only available when imageSizes or resizeOptions are defined. More formatOptions An object with format and options that are used with the Sharp image library to format the upload file. More handlers Array of Request handlers to execute when fetching a file, if a handler returns a Response it will be sent to the client. Otherwise Payload will retrieve and send back the file. imageSizes If specified, image uploads will be automatically resized in accordance to these image sizes. More mimeTypes Restrict mimeTypes in the file picker. Array of valid mimetypes or mimetype wildcards More resizeOptions An object passed to the the Sharp image library to resize the uploaded file. More staticDir The folder directory to use to store media in. Can be either an absolute path or relative to the directory that contains your config. Defaults to your collection slug trimOptions An object passed to the the Sharp image library to trim the uploaded file. More

Payload-wide Upload Options

Upload options are specifiable on a Collection by Collection basis, you can also control app wide options by passing your base Payload config an upload property containing an object supportive of all Busboy configuration options. Click here for more documentation about what you can control.

A common example of what you might want to customize within Payload-wide Upload options would be to increase the allowed fileSize of uploads sent to Payload:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 collections : [ 5 { 6 slug : 'media' , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : 'alt' , 10 type : 'text' , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 upload : true , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 upload : { 17 limits : { 18 fileSize : 5000000 , 19 } , 20 } , 21 } )

Image Sizes

If you specify an array of imageSizes to your upload config, Payload will automatically crop and resize your uploads to fit each of the sizes specified by your config.

The Payload Admin panel will also automatically display all available files, including width, height, and filesize, for each of your uploaded files.

Behind the scenes, Payload relies on sharp to perform its image resizing. You can specify additional options for sharp to use while resizing your images.

Accessing the resized images in hooks

All auto-resized images are exposed to be re-used in hooks and similar via an object that is bound to req.payloadUploadSizes .

The object will have keys for each size generated, and each key will be set equal to a buffer containing the file data.

Handling Image Enlargement

When an uploaded image is smaller than the defined image size, we have 3 options:

withoutEnlargement: undefined | false | true

undefined [default]: uploading images with smaller width AND height than the image size will return null false : always enlarge images to the image size true : if the image is smaller than the image size, return the original image

Note:

By default, the image size will return NULL when the uploaded image is smaller than the defined image size. Use the withoutEnlargement prop to change this.

Crop and Focal Point Selector

This feature is only available for image file types.

Setting crop: false and focalPoint: false in your Upload config will be disable the respective selector in the Admin panel.

Image cropping occurs before any resizing, the resized images will therefore be generated from the cropped image (not the original image).

If no resizing options are specified ( imageSizes or resizeOptions ), the focal point selector will not be displayed.

Disabling Local Upload Storage

If you are using a plugin to send your files off to a third-party file storage host or CDN, like Amazon S3 or similar, you may not want to store your files locally at all. You can prevent Payload from writing files to disk by specifying disableLocalStorage: true on your collection's upload config.

Note:

This is a fairly advanced feature. If you do disable local file storage, by default, your admin panel's thumbnails will be broken as you will not have stored a file. It will be totally up to you to use either a plugin or your own hooks to store your files in a permanent manner, as well as provide your own admin thumbnail using upload.adminThumbnail.

Admin Thumbnails

You can specify how Payload retrieves admin thumbnails for your upload-enabled Collections with one of the following:

adminThumbnail as a string, equal to one of your provided image size names.

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : { 6 adminThumbnail : 'small' , 7 imageSizes : [ 8 { 9 name : 'small' , 10 fit : 'cover' , 11 height : 300 , 12 width : 900 , 13 } , 14 { 15 name : 'large' , 16 fit : 'cover' , 17 height : 600 , 18 width : 1800 , 19 } 20 ] 21 } 22 }

adminThumbnail as a function that takes the document's data and sends back a full URL to load the thumbnail.

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : { 6 adminThumbnail : ( { doc } ) => ` https://google.com/custom-path-to-file/ ${ doc . filename } ` , 7 } 8 }

MimeTypes

Specifying the mimeTypes property can restrict what files are allowed from the user's file picker. This accepts an array of strings, which can be any valid mimetype or mimetype wildcards

Some example values are: image/* , audio/* , video/* , image/png , application/pdf

Example mimeTypes usage:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 export const Media : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'media' , 5 upload : { 6 mimeTypes : [ 'image/*' , 'application/pdf' ] , 7 } , 8 }

Uploading Files

Important:

Uploading files is currently only possible through the REST and Local APIs due to how GraphQL works. It's difficult and fairly nonsensical to support uploading files through GraphQL.

To upload a file, use your collection's create endpoint. Send it all the data that your Collection requires, as well as a file key containing the file that you'd like to upload.

Send your request as a multipart/form-data request, using FormData if possible.

1 const fileInput = document . querySelector ( '#your-file-input' ) ; 2 const formData = new FormData ( ) ; 3 4 formData . append ( 'file' , fileInput . files [ 0 ] ) ; 5 6 fetch ( 'api/:upload-slug' , { 7 method : 'POST' , 8 body : formData , 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 } )

Access Control