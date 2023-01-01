When accessing a file in directus, it does happen via the ID of the file object.

When Uploading a file and accessing it in PayLoad, it does so via the clear filename.

i.E. i Upload a file with the name

demo.pdf

. I can now access the file via

uploads/demo.pdf

instead, it would be nice if instead it could be just a simple UUID or at least the ID of the object.

I saw that there is a hashing-plugin, which still uses the clear name though.

So, main question: Is there already a way of handling file-access this way or do I need to write a plugin for that?