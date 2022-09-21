Rename File On Upload? Not Overwriting Other Uploads

To prevent uploads from overwriting each other in our media folder, is there a way to generate a unique name for a file upon upload?

Example:

Uploading unknown.jpg (again) would be renamed to [random-hash].jpg on the server

Would this be accomplished by means of a middleware or something I'm missing?

Aka: handlers in the Upload Options described here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview#enabling-uploads

Thank you for responses / feedback!