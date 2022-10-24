Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Rename File On Upload? Not Overwriting Other Uploads

default discord avatar
andrewstanton3 years ago
4 6

To prevent uploads from overwriting each other in our media folder, is there a way to generate a unique name for a file upon upload?

Example:
Uploading unknown.jpg (again) would be renamed to [random-hash].jpg on the server

Would this be accomplished by means of a middleware or something I'm missing?

Aka: handlers in the Upload Options described here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview#enabling-uploads

Thank you for responses / feedback!

  • Selected Answer
    default discord avatar
    christian-reichart3 years ago

    I found this thread because I want to sanitize filenames to not include spaces.
    Since uploads always have a URL attached, should this maybe be a core functionality?

    something like sanitizeFilename: true?

    Solved it like this if anyone cares:

    import { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload/types'

/**
 * Sanitizes the filename for upload collections to not include spaces or special characters
 */
export const sanitizeFileName: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ({
  args,
}) => {
  const files = args.req?.files
  if (
    files !== undefined &&
    files !== null &&
    typeof files === 'object' &&
    files.file !== undefined &&
    files.file !== null &&
    typeof files.file === 'object' &&
    files.file.name !== undefined &&
    files.file.name !== null &&
    typeof files.file.name === 'string'
  ) {
    files.file.name = files.file.name.replace(/[^a-z0-9.]/gi, '_').toLowerCase()
  }
}
    2 replies
  • default discord avatar
    carlassmann2 years ago

    I've tried a beforeChange-Hook to manipulate the filename in the document. This changed the document entry, but not the actual file name. Also, the resized image names were still based on the original name.

    I now use this hook here to set a nanoid as the filename. Thank you so much!

  • default discord avatar
    linobino12 years ago

    Using this in Payload v3.0.0-beta.19:

    import type { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from "payload/types";
import slugify from "slugify";

/**
 * Sanitizes the filename for upload collections to not include spaces or special characters
 */
export const sanitizeFileName: CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ({
  req,
}) => {
  const file = req.file;
  if (typeof file?.name === "string") {
    file.name = slugify(file.name, { strict: true });
  }
}
  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    3 years ago

    Uploaded files having the same name as something already in storage will be renamed with a -n suffix for uniqueness such that unknown.jpg uploaded a 2nd time is saved as unknown-1.jpg. This should be happening automatically for you. If that is not the case you can open a bug for this issue.

    If you prefer to have a unique hash instead, you'd need to do a bit of work which I can go into some detail if you want.

    Let me know what you think!

  • default discord avatar
    SimonVreman3 years ago

    Adding to this, it looks like a beforeOperation hook on the collection is also suitable for this. A quick and dirty example:

    beforeOperation: [async ({ args }) => {
  const files = args.req?.files;
  if (files && files.file && files.file.name) {
    const parts = files.file.name.split('.');
    files.file.name = `${(Math.random() + 1).toString(36).substring(2)}.${parts[parts.length - 1]}`;
  }
}]

    It just replaces the filename in the request before anything is saved. Note that this does not at all guarantee that the filename is unique, although depending on usage collision are probably rare anyway and in case they do happen we can rely on the built-in functionality of adding the -n suffix as Dan pointed out.

    Using handlers on the upload might be 'better', but I prefer using a hook to stay consistent with the rest of my application.

    2 replies
    discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    +1. This is probably what I'd do. Hell yeah, beforeOperation! The use cases for that one are less than the beforeChange, etc. but I always knew there were use cases out there!!!

    default discord avatar
    andrewjroberts3 years ago

    fwiw stumbled on this discussion searching for a way to encode upload filenames that had spaces in them.

    good for this purpose too right?

    hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      async ({ args }) => {
        const files = args.req?.files;
        if (files && files.file && files.file.name) {
          files.file.name = encodeURIComponent(files.file.name);
        }
      }
    ]
  },
  • default discord avatar
    wkentdag2 years ago

    IMO the options passed to sanitize-filename (invoked here) should be configurable. For context there's some discussion in discord here

  • default discord avatar
    vojtech-cerveny2 years ago

    Anything from suggestions works for me, so I needed to debug it and this works for me.
    Version 3.0.0-beta.58

    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: true,

  fields: [
    {
      name: 'text',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ],
  hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      async (req) => {
        if (req.operation === 'create') {
          if (req.req.file)
            req.req.file.name = req.req.file?.name.replace(/[^a-z0-9.]/gi, '').toLowerCase()
        }
      },
    ],
  },
}
  • default discord avatar
    valentinilaslast year

    An example with UUID

    icon.png becomes d02183e2-755d-4518-b290-c4ab7339b9e3.png

    import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';  // Import the UUID function

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },

  fields: [
    {
      name: 'alt',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
  ],
  hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      async (req) => {
        if (req.operation === 'create') {
          if (req.req.file) {
            // Generate a new UUID for the file name
            const fileExtension = req.req.file.name.split('.').pop(); // Extract file extension
            const newFileName = `${uuidv4()}.${fileExtension}`; // Generate UUID and append the file extension
            req.req.file.name = newFileName; // Assign the new name
          }
        }
      },
    ],
  },
  upload: true,
}
    4 replies
    default discord avatar
    jeromewtflast year

    An example with UUID

    icon.png becomes d02183e2-755d-4518-b290-c4ab7339b9e3.png

    import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid';  // Import the UUID function

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },

  fields: [
    {
      name: 'alt',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
  ],
  hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      async (req) => {
        if (req.operation === 'create') {
          if (req.req.file) {
            // Generate a new UUID for the file name
            const fileExtension = req.req.file.name.split('.').pop(); // Extract file extension
            const newFileName = `${uuidv4()}.${fileExtension}`; // Generate UUID and append the file extension
            req.req.file.name = newFileName; // Assign the new name
          }
        }
      },
    ],
  },
  upload: true,
}

    How to add the possibility to preserve the originalFile in a field? beforeOperation has no access to data :-(

    default discord avatar
    giandomenicodisalvatore12 months ago

    @jeromewtf I know I'm late to the party, I did it using request context to pass the originalFilename to the request data in the afterOperation hook. Not sure if it is the right way to do it, first time user here

    import crypto from 'crypto'

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
   // ...
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'originalFilename',
  },
   fields: [
   // ...
    {
      name: 'originalFilename',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ],
  hooks: {
    beforeOperation: [
      ({ operation, req }) => {
        if (operation === 'create' && req.file) {
          const [originalFilename, ext] = req.file.name.split('.')
          req.context.originalFilename = `${originalFilename}.${ext}`
          req.file.name = `${crypto.randomUUID()}.${ext}`
        }
      },
    ],
    afterOperation: [
      ({ operation, req }) => {
        if (
          operation === 'create' &&
          req.context?.originalFilename &&
          req.data
        ) {
          req.data.originalFilename = req.context.originalFilename
        }
      },
    ],
  },
}
    default discord avatar
    SimonVreman12 months ago

    @giandomenicodisalvatore afterOperation will not persist it; the database operation has already been completed. beforeChange would allow you to add the value to the request, make sure to validate it still however. Using context is indeed a good way to solve this cleanly.

    default discord avatar
    giandomenicodisalvatore12 months ago

    Nice catch @SimonVreman thank you!

Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.