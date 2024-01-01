Upload Field

Example uses:
Page with a featured image
Product to deliver a downloadable asset like PDF or MP3
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
*relationTo *
|Provide a single collection
slug to allow this field to accept a relation to. Note: the related collection must be configured to support Uploads.
filterOptions
|A query to filter which options appear in the UI and validate against. More.
maxDepth
|Sets a number limit on iterations of related documents to populate when queried. Depth
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
index
|Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
Options can be dynamically limited by supplying a query constraint, which will be used both for validating input and filtering available uploads in the UI.
The
filterOptions property can either be a
Where query, or a function returning
true to not filter,
false to
prevent all, or a
Where query. When using a function, it will be
called with an argument object with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
relationTo
|The collection
slug to filter against, limited to this field's
relationTo property
data
|An object containing the full collection or global document currently being edited
siblingData
|An object containing document data that is scoped to only fields within the same parent of this field
id
|The
id of the current document being edited.
id is
undefined during the
create operation
user
|An object containing the currently authenticated user
You can learn more about writing queries here.