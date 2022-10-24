Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

How To Upload Multiple Images Within Collection?

default discord avatar
.kilosierra3 years ago
7

I have a case study collection which has an upload field called 'gallery'



{
            name: 'gallery', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },

My problem is this will only allow me to upload a single image. I want to upload multiple images so my api request returns an array of images under gallery. How do I achieve this?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Hello

    @979424432797913088

    ! There is an "array" type that will allow you to do this.



    Check out:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array

    import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "example-collection",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "slider", // required
      type: "array", // required
      label: "Image Slider",
      minRows: 0,
      maxRows: 10,
      labels: {
        singular: "Image",
        plural: "Images",
      },
      fields: [
        {
            name: 'slider-image', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },
      ],
      admin: {
        components: {
          RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
            return data?.title || `Image ${String(index).padStart(2, "0")}`;
          },
        },
      },
    },
  ],
};


    Maybe something like that?



    Then, when you query the "slider" field, you'll get an array of media

  • default discord avatar
    .kilosierra3 years ago

    That doesn't work when used with the rest of the fields required for this collection



     import {CollectionConfig} from "payload/types";

const CaseStudies: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'case-studies',
    admin: {
        defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
        useAsTitle: 'clientName',
    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'clientName',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'clientWebsite',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'featuredImage', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },
        {
            name: 'clientSummary',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'category',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'categories'
        },
        {
            name: 'author',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'users',
        },
        {
            name: 'projectDate',
            type: 'date',
        },

        {
            name: 'content',
            type: 'richText',
        },
        {
            name: 'status',
            type: 'select',
            options: [
                {
                    value: 'draft',
                    label: 'Draft',
                },
                {
                    value: 'published',
                    label: 'Published',
                },
            ],
            defaultValue: 'draft',
            admin: {
                position: 'sidebar',
            }
        }


    ],



}

export default CaseStudies


    If I try throwing in an array of fields within current array of fields then it won't work



    the gallary isn't a standalone collection. I want the gallary data to exist within the case-study collection along with the rest of the data for my case studies

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Hmm, are you saying a nested array is not working?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @979424432797913088

    the Array field

    @1049775120559898725

    is referring to a field itself that you can nest other fields within. Check out this example below:



    fields: [
  // all of your other fields
  // add the array field below
  {
    name: 'gallery',
    type: 'array',
    fields: [
      {
        name: 'image',
        type: 'upload',
        relationTo: 'media',
        required: 'true',
      },
    ],
  },
],


    if you add this

    gallery

    field into your collection, it should give the option to add multiple images.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Maybe I misunderstood the issue



    Ah thank you for clarifying

    @783701636165402624

    , that's what I meant 😄

  • default discord avatar
    .kilosierra3 years ago

    Ah, that makes sense now. Thanks for the help 👍

  • default discord avatar
    qwerqylast year
    fields: [
  {
    name: 'images',
    type: 'upload',
    relationTo: 'media',
    required: 'true',
    hasMany: 'true' // This enables multiple images
  }
]
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.