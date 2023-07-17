DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How To Upload Multiple Images Within Collection?

default discord avatar
.kilosierra
2 weeks ago
14

I have a case study collection which has an upload field called 'gallery'



{
            name: 'gallery', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },

My problem is this will only allow me to upload a single image. I want to upload multiple images so my api request returns an array of images under gallery. How do I achieve this?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Hello @.kilosierra! There is an "array" type that will allow you to do this.



    Check out:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array


    import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "example-collection",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "slider", // required
      type: "array", // required
      label: "Image Slider",
      minRows: 0,
      maxRows: 10,
      labels: {
        singular: "Image",
        plural: "Images",
      },
      fields: [
        {
            name: 'slider-image', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },
      ],
      admin: {
        components: {
          RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
            return data?.title || `Image ${String(index).padStart(2, "0")}`;
          },
        },
      },
    },
  ],
};


    Maybe something like that?



    Then, when you query the "slider" field, you'll get an array of media

  • default discord avatar
    .kilosierra
    2 weeks ago

    That doesn't work when used with the rest of the fields required for this collection



     import {CollectionConfig} from "payload/types";

const CaseStudies: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'case-studies',
    admin: {
        defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
        useAsTitle: 'clientName',
    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'clientName',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'clientWebsite',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'featuredImage', // required
            type: 'upload', // required
            relationTo: 'media', // required
            required: true,
        },
        {
            name: 'clientSummary',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'category',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'categories'
        },
        {
            name: 'author',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'users',
        },
        {
            name: 'projectDate',
            type: 'date',
        },

        {
            name: 'content',
            type: 'richText',
        },
        {
            name: 'status',
            type: 'select',
            options: [
                {
                    value: 'draft',
                    label: 'Draft',
                },
                {
                    value: 'published',
                    label: 'Published',
                },
            ],
            defaultValue: 'draft',
            admin: {
                position: 'sidebar',
            }
        }


    ],



}

export default CaseStudies


    If I try throwing in an array of fields within current array of fields then it won't work



    the gallary isn't a standalone collection. I want the gallary data to exist within the case-study collection along with the rest of the data for my case studies

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Hmm, are you saying a nested array is not working?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @.kilosierra the Array field @notchr is referring to a field itself that you can nest other fields within. Check out this example below:



    fields: [
  // all of your other fields
  // add the array field below
  {
    name: 'gallery',
    type: 'array',
    fields: [
      {
        name: 'image',
        type: 'upload',
        relationTo: 'media',
        required: 'true',
      },
    ],
  },
],


    if you add this

    gallery

    field into your collection, it should give the option to add multiple images.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 weeks ago

    Maybe I misunderstood the issue



    Ah thank you for clarifying @tylandavis, that's what I meant 😄

  • default discord avatar
    .kilosierra
    2 weeks ago

    Ah, that makes sense now. Thanks for the help 👍

