How To Upload Multiple Images Within Collection?

I have a case study collection which has an upload field called 'gallery'
{
name: 'gallery', // required
type: 'upload', // required
relationTo: 'media', // required
required: true,
},
My problem is this will only allow me to upload a single image. I want to upload multiple images so my api request returns an array of images under gallery. How do I achieve this?
Hello @.kilosierra! There is an "array" type that will allow you to do this.
Check out:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/array
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "example-collection",
fields: [
{
name: "slider", // required
type: "array", // required
label: "Image Slider",
minRows: 0,
maxRows: 10,
labels: {
singular: "Image",
plural: "Images",
},
fields: [
{
name: 'slider-image', // required
type: 'upload', // required
relationTo: 'media', // required
required: true,
},
],
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data, index }) => {
return data?.title || `Image ${String(index).padStart(2, "0")}`;
},
},
},
},
],
};
Maybe something like that?
Then, when you query the "slider" field, you'll get an array of media
That doesn't work when used with the rest of the fields required for this collection
import {CollectionConfig} from "payload/types";
const CaseStudies: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'case-studies',
admin: {
defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
useAsTitle: 'clientName',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'clientName',
type: 'text'
},
{
name: 'clientWebsite',
type: 'text'
},
{
name: 'featuredImage', // required
type: 'upload', // required
relationTo: 'media', // required
required: true,
},
{
name: 'clientSummary',
type: 'text'
},
{
name: 'category',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'categories'
},
{
name: 'author',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'users',
},
{
name: 'projectDate',
type: 'date',
},
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText',
},
{
name: 'status',
type: 'select',
options: [
{
value: 'draft',
label: 'Draft',
},
{
value: 'published',
label: 'Published',
},
],
defaultValue: 'draft',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
}
}
],
}
export default CaseStudies
If I try throwing in an array of fields within current array of fields then it won't work
the gallary isn't a standalone collection. I want the gallary data to exist within the case-study collection along with the rest of the data for my case studies
Hmm, are you saying a nested array is not working?
Hey @.kilosierra the Array field @notchr is referring to a field itself that you can nest other fields within. Check out this example below:
fields: [
// all of your other fields
// add the array field below
{
name: 'gallery',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'image',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: 'true',
},
],
},
],
if you add this
gallery
field into your collection, it should give the option to add multiple images.
Maybe I misunderstood the issue
Ah thank you for clarifying @tylandavis, that's what I meant 😄
Ah, that makes sense now. Thanks for the help 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.