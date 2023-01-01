How can I show the thumbnail in a relationTo: "media" field?

I have two collections:

Courses

and

Media

.

I have a field called "image" in

Courses

that relates to

Media

. How do I show the thumbnail while I select?

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; const Courses : CollectionConfig = { slug : "courses" , admin : { useAsTitle : "name" , }, access : { read : () => true , }, fields : [ { name : "name" , type : "text" , }, { name : "image" , type : "relationship" , relationTo : "media" , }, ], timestamps : false , }; export default Courses ;