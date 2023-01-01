DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to have multiple select a file fields when using the cloudStorage plugin?

snackdex
4 days ago
4

I was able to setup the cloudStorage plugin with the s3 adapter, and was wondering if it was possible to have multiple upload fields per collection. For example if i have a Candy collection. Could i upload multiple files, one for like "logo" the other for "nutrition facts"? I'm new to Payload, so please humble me

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    A common way of doing this is to have a two collections: one for your uploads, and another for the documents that use them.



    So you could have a

    Media

    collection for uploads, and a

    Candy

    collection for the candies, and then add fields on the

    Candy

    collection that relate to your

    Media

    collection.



    Your

    Candy

    collection would look something like this:


    export const Candy = {
  slug: "candy",
  fields: [
    // Other fields here...
    {
      name: 'images',
      type: 'array',
      label: 'Images',
      fields: [
        {
          name: "candyImage",
          label: "Image",
          type: "upload",
          relationTo: "media",
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};
    snackdex
    4 days ago

    that is so awesome! ok, so then if I were to have another collection like

    Store

    where I want to also upload files is the best practice to use the same

    Media

    collection?

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Yup, you can totally do it that way. Most people just use one, but you can also create multiple upload-enabled collections.



    If for whatever reason you wanted to do more than one, you would just want to make sure you add it to the cloudStorage plugin config.

    snackdex
    4 days ago

    you've been so helpful thank you!

