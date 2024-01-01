Field-level hooks offer incredible potential for encapsulating your logic. They help to isolate concerns and package up functionalities to be easily reusable across your projects.
Example use cases include:
owner relationship to a Document based on the
req.user.id
beforeValidate and
afterRead hooks
beforeValidate hook
slug with
beforeValidate
beforeChange hook
All field types provide the following hooks:
Example field configuration:
All field-level hooks are formatted to accept the same arguments, although some arguments may be
undefined based on
which field hook you are utilizing.
Field Hooks receive one
args argument that contains the following properties:
|Option
|Description
data
|The data passed to update the document within
create and
update operations, and the full document itself in the
afterRead hook.
siblingData
|The sibling data passed to a field that the hook is running against.
findMany
|Boolean to denote if this hook is running against finding one, or finding many within the
afterRead hook.
operation
|A string relating to which operation the field type is currently executing within. Useful within
beforeValidate,
beforeChange, and
afterChange hooks to differentiate between
create and
update operations.
originalDoc
|The full original document in
update operations. In the
afterChange hook, this is the resulting document of the operation.
previousDoc
|The document before changes were applied, only in
afterChange hooks.
previousSiblingDoc
|The sibling data of the document before changes being applied, only in
beforeChange and
afterChange hook.
req
|The Request object. It is mocked for Local API operations.
value
|The value of the field.
previousValue
|The previous value of the field, before changes, only in
beforeChange and
afterChange hooks.
context
|Context passed to this hook. More info can be found under Context
field
|The field which the hook is running against.
collection
|The collection which the field belongs to. If the field belongs to a global, this will be null.
global
|The global which the field belongs to. If the field belongs to a collection, this will be null.
All field hooks can optionally modify the return value of the field before the operation continues. Field Hooks may optionally return the value that should be used within the field.
To better illustrate how field-level hooks can be applied, here are some specific examples. These demonstrate the flexibility and potential of field hooks in different contexts. Remember, these examples are just a starting point - the true potential of field-level hooks lies in their adaptability to a wide array of use cases.
Runs before the
update operation. This hook allows you to pre-process or format field data before it undergoes
validation.
In this example, the
beforeValidate hook is used to process the
username field. The hook takes the incoming value of
the field and transforms it by trimming whitespace and converting it to lowercase. This ensures that the username is
stored in a consistent format in the database.
Immediately following validation,
beforeChange hooks will run within
create and
update operations. At this stage,
you can be confident that the field data that will be saved to the document is valid in accordance to your field
validations.
In the
emailField, the
beforeChange hook checks the
operation type. If the operation is
create, it performs
additional validation or transformation on the email field value. This allows for operation-specific logic to be applied
to the field.
The
afterChange hook is executed after a field's value has been changed and saved in the database. This hook is useful
for post-processing or triggering side effects based on the new value of the field.
In this example, the
afterChange hook is used with a
membershipStatusField, which allows users to select their
membership level (Standard, Premium, VIP). The hook monitors changes in the membership status. When a change occurs, it
logs the update and can be used to trigger further actions, such as tracking conversion from one tier to another or
notifying them about changes in their membership benefits.
The
afterRead hook is invoked after a field value is read from the database. This is ideal for formatting or
transforming the field data for output.
Here, the
afterRead hook for the
dateField is used to format the date into a more readable format
using
toLocaleDateString(). This hook modifies the way the date is presented to the user, making it more
user-friendly.
The
beforeDuplicate field hook is called on each locale (when using localization), when duplicating a document. It may be used when documents having the
exact same properties may cause issue. This gives you a way to avoid duplicate names on
unique,
required fields or when external systems expect non-repeating values on documents.
This hook gets called after
beforeChange hooks are called and before the document is saved to the database.
By Default, unique and required text fields Payload will append "- Copy" to the original document value. The default is not added if your field has its own, you must return non-unique values from your beforeDuplicate hook to avoid errors or enable the
disableDuplicate option on the collection.
Here is an example of a number field with a hook that increments the number to avoid unique constraint errors when duplicating a document:
Payload exports a type for field hooks which can be accessed and used as follows: