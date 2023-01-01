Create a field with a hook that combines the value of a block-level and relationship-level field.

I have 3 collections.

Parent

Child

Grandchild

My Child collection has a name, and relationship field to parent. I'm trying to create a field in this collection that has a beforeChange hook to combine the Parent name with Child value field and this is what I'd like to use for useAsTitle. However, I am not able to get the value of Parent as it is only returning me the document id. I understand that the Relationship fields has a harcoded depth of 0 but is there another way to accomplish this use case?

For context, the reason why I'd like to do this is because it is possible for my Child collection to have the same name and I'd like my Grandchild collection to also have a relationship to my Child collection however it is difficult to identiffy what item should the user select because they have the same names so I'd like to include the Parent's name with the Child's name to identify each option in the relationship field uniquely user experience wise.