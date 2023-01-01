I was wondering if it is possible to create relationship documents via a single CRUD create operation?

Like, I have Documents and Sources Collections. DocumentCollectionType has a "relationship" field to 1 source.

POST /api/documents { title: "Doc title", source: { organisation: "Foobar", url: "..." } }

==> should create a "document" item in the documents collection AND a "source" item in the sources collection in one POST request

Right now, the only way I see is creating the source first, and then reference that one by id when creating the Document.

REST API: create relationship during POST ?