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Community Help

REST API: create relationship during POST ?

default discord avatar
florianmsft3 years ago
2

I was wondering if it is possible to create relationship documents via a single CRUD create operation?



Like, I have Documents and Sources Collections. DocumentCollectionType has a "relationship" field to 1 source.



POST /api/documents { title: "Doc title", source: { organisation: "Foobar", url: "..." } }

==> should create a "document" item in the documents collection AND a "source" item in the sources collection in one POST request



Right now, the only way I see is creating the source first, and then reference that one by id when creating the Document.



REST API: create relationship on during POST ?



REST API: create relationship during POST ?

  • default discord avatar
    hendrik013 years ago

    would recommend to use Collection:beforeChange Hooks:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforechange

    const beforeChangeHook: CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async({ req, doc, operation }) => {
  if (operation !== 'create') return doc;

  const source = await req.payload.create({
    collection: 'sources',
    data: {}
  });

  doc.source = source.id;
  return doc;
}
  • default discord avatar
    florianmsft3 years ago

    great tip, thanks. Not exactly what I was trying to do (I wanted the logic to live outside of Payload), but I will consider this approach.

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