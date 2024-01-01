GraphQL Overview

In addition to its REST and Local APIs, Payload ships with a fully featured and extensible GraphQL API.

By default, the GraphQL API is exposed via /api/graphql , but you can customize this URL via specifying your routes within the main Payload config.

The labels you provide for your Collections and Globals are used to name the GraphQL types that are created to correspond to your config. Special characters and spaces are removed.

GraphQL Options

At the top of your Payload config you can define all the options to manage GraphQL.

Option Description mutations Any custom Mutations to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More queries Any custom Queries to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More maxComplexity A number used to set the maximum allowed complexity allowed by requests More disablePlaygroundInProduction A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL playground, defaults to true. More disable A boolean that if true will disable the GraphQL entirely, defaults to false.

Collections

Everything that can be done to a Collection via the REST or Local API can be done with GraphQL (outside of uploading files, which is REST-only). If you have a collection as follows:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const PublicUser : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'public-users' , 5 auth : true , 6 fields : [ 7 ... 8 ] , 9 }

Payload will automatically open up the following queries:

Query Name Operation PublicUser findByID PublicUsers find countPublicUsers count mePublicUser me auth operation

And the following mutations:

Query Name Operation createPublicUser create updatePublicUser update deletePublicUser delete forgotPasswordPublicUser forgotPassword auth operation resetPasswordPublicUser resetPassword auth operation unlockPublicUser unlock auth operation verifyPublicUser verify auth operation loginPublicUser login auth operation logoutPublicUser logout auth operation refreshTokenPublicUser refresh auth operation

Globals

Globals are also fully supported. For example:

1 import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const Header : GlobalConfig = { 4 slug : 'header' , 5 fields : [ 6 ... 7 ] , 8 }

Payload will open the following query:

Query Name Operation Header findOne

And the following mutation:

Query Name Operation updateHeader update

Preferences

User preferences for the admin panel are also available to GraphQL the same way as other collection schemas are generated. To query preferences you must supply an authorization token in the header and only the preferences of that user will be accessible.

Payload will open the following query:

Query Name Operation Preference findOne

And the following mutations:

Query Name Operation updatePreference update deletePreference delete

GraphQL Playground

GraphQL Playground is enabled by default for development purposes, but disabled in production. You can enable it in production by passing graphQL.disablePlaygroundInProduction a false setting in the main Payload config.

You can even log in using the login[collection-singular-label-here] mutation to use the Playground as an authenticated user.

Tip:

To see more regarding how the above queries and mutations are used, visit your GraphQL playground (by default at ${SERVER_URL}/api/graphql-playground ) while your server is running. There, you can use the "Schema" and "Docs" buttons on the right to see a ton of detail about how GraphQL operates within Payload.

Query complexity limits

Payload comes with a built-in query complexity limiter to prevent bad people from trying to slow down your server by running massive queries. To learn more, click here.