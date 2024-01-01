GraphQL Overview

In addition to its REST and Local APIs, Payload ships with a fully featured and extensible GraphQL API.
By default, the GraphQL API is exposed via
/api/graphql, but you can customize this URL via specifying your
routes within the main Payload config.
The labels you provide for your Collections and Globals are used to name the GraphQL types that are created to correspond to your config. Special characters and spaces are removed.
At the top of your Payload config you can define all the options to manage GraphQL.
|Option
|Description
mutations
|Any custom Mutations to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More
queries
|Any custom Queries to be added in addition to what Payload provides. More
maxComplexity
|A number used to set the maximum allowed complexity allowed by requests More
disablePlaygroundInProduction
|A boolean that if false will enable the GraphQL playground, defaults to true. More
disable
|A boolean that if true will disable the GraphQL entirely, defaults to false.
Everything that can be done to a Collection via the REST or Local API can be done with GraphQL (outside of uploading files, which is REST-only). If you have a collection as follows:
Payload will automatically open up the following queries:
|Query Name
|Operation
PublicUser
findByID
PublicUsers
find
countPublicUsers
count
mePublicUser
me auth operation
And the following mutations:
|Query Name
|Operation
createPublicUser
create
updatePublicUser
update
deletePublicUser
delete
forgotPasswordPublicUser
forgotPassword auth operation
resetPasswordPublicUser
resetPassword auth operation
unlockPublicUser
unlock auth operation
verifyPublicUser
verify auth operation
loginPublicUser
login auth operation
logoutPublicUser
logout auth operation
refreshTokenPublicUser
refresh auth operation
Globals are also fully supported. For example:
Payload will open the following query:
|Query Name
|Operation
Header
findOne
And the following mutation:
|Query Name
|Operation
updateHeader
update
User preferences for the admin panel are also available to GraphQL the same way as other collection schemas are generated. To query preferences you must supply an authorization token in the header and only the preferences of that user will be accessible.
Payload will open the following query:
|Query Name
|Operation
Preference
findOne
And the following mutations:
|Query Name
|Operation
updatePreference
update
deletePreference
delete
GraphQL Playground is enabled by default for development purposes, but disabled in production. You can enable it in production by passing
graphQL.disablePlaygroundInProduction a
false setting in the main Payload config.
You can even log in using the
login[collection-singular-label-here] mutation to use the Playground as an authenticated user.
Payload comes with a built-in query complexity limiter to prevent bad people from trying to slow down your server by running massive queries. To learn more, click here.