Hello. I am on payload 3.0 beta 55

Worth noting that in this case

payload

object is generated with sanitized config (code for that at the end of the post)

i have following access control in place on collection:

export const adminsAndUsersInSession: Access = async ({ req: { user }, }): Promise<AccessResult> => { if (!user) { return false; } if (checkRole([ERole.admin], user)) { return true; } if (checkRole([ERole.player], user)) { console.log('adminsAndUsersInSession role is player, userId:', user.id); return { players: { contains: user.id, }, }; } return false; };

I get that last console.log with correct userId before getting 403 response

On collection its set up like this

access: { create: anyUser, update: admins, delete: admins, read: adminsAndUsersInSession, // read: () => true, },

but when i do this:

const session = await payload.findByID({ collection: 'game-session', id: sessionId, overrideAccess: false, user: userId, depth: 0, showHiddenFields: false, });

i get 403 fobidden.

However when i target api (from browser window of same user i am passing to findById) for that session id like this: localhost:3000/api/game-session/{sessionId}?depth=0, i get response, which should mean that access control for read works, but for some reason its failing when i am "simulating" user via local-api.

code to get sanitized payload config:

export const payloadWithServerOnlyConfig = async () => { // initiate payload local API const configPath = path.join( process.cwd(), process.env.PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH || './src/payload.config.ts', ); const fullConfig = await importWithoutClientFiles<{ default: Promise<SanitizedConfig>; }>(configPath); const config = await fullConfig.default; return await getPayload({ config: config }); };

and then:

const payload = await payloadWithServerOnlyConfig();

GraphQL access control check failing via local API