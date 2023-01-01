DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Creating GraphQL mutations with Blocks

default discord avatar
633kd4d
3 months ago
3

Does anyone know how to submit a mutation to a collection that has blocks in it? According to the schema, they are JSON, but sending an array of objects for the block ends up with the DB strangely corrupted ("Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'name')") which is weird since none of my fields are called 'name'.



Submitting individual items to fields declared as JSON works fine. It's just blocks that have problems.

