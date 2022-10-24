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Community Help

Are there examples of calling payload's "createX" mutations?

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jakey___3 years ago
1

I've been doing fine querying but I'm just having a hard time understanding the mutation side of things. If I just had an example or two of how to do that in payload, that would be immensely helpful.



thank you



ok, I was able to get over this very basic aspect of gql, lol.



I created a collection called "accounts" that for now just has a couple simple text fields



Then the mutation looks like this: 

mutation createAccount($data: mutationAccountInput!) {
  createAccount(data: $data) {
    email
    authKey
    sessionKey
    authKeyExpiresAt
  }
}


and the variables I passed in looked like this 

{
    "data": {
        "email": "test@test.com",
        "authKey": "5555555",
        "sessionKey": "5555555",
        "authKeyExpiresAt": "5555555"
    }
}


mutation successful!



The thing that confused me at first was the fact that the fields you list out are for the

return

data. They're not actually needed to perform the mutation.



I also was missing the

!

in the mutation argument type.



Hope this is useful to someone in the future!

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