graphql custom query on upload relationship returns null instead of data

querying with graphql on a custom query doesn't query a relationship data.

//payload.config ... search: { type: payload.Query.fields.Products.type, args: { input: { type: new GraphQL.GraphQLInputObjectType ( { name: 'SearchInput', fields: { term: { type: GraphQL.GraphQLString }, } ) } }, resolve: search, } //search file export default async (parent, args, context) => { let query:any = { collection: "products", where: {}, ...sort } if(args.input.term) query.where.name = { contains: args.input.term } const products = await context.req.payload.find(query); for (let product of products.docs){ console.log(product) // output below } return products; } //products output: { id: '6458a18fceb82968a83902cd', mainImage: { id: '6458a18eceb82968a83902c9', ... } } //query the graphql query getAllProducts($input: SearchInput! = { term: "SE" }) { search(input: $input) { docs { mainImage { id } } } } //results { "data": { "search": { "docs": [ { "mainImage": null // mainImage is null } ] } } } //model { name: 'mainImage', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media-main', },