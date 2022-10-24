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Community Help

Is it possible to disable GraphQL introspection on production?

default discord avatar
svn__3 years ago
5

Hey, as in the title, is there any configuration flag that allows to disable GraphQL introspection or restrict access to the graphql endpoint to authorized requests only?

  • default discord avatar
    zsazsagabonk3 years ago

    Hi! Set

    graphQL: {disable: true}

    in your payload.config.ts file to totally disable graphQL



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/overview
  • default discord avatar
    svn__3 years ago

    Hmm, but as far as I understood it disables GraphQL completly. I still want to use it, just don’t want to make it accessible without authorization. My only idea for now was to use the Express middleware but maybe there is an easier way?



    I secured it with express.postMiddleware, I'm not sure if this is the best approach, but it seems to work well:



    export const secureGraphQLIntrospection = (req: PayloadRequest, res: Response, next: NextFunction) => {
  const isGqlPath = req.path === '/graphql';

  if (isGqlPath) {
    const query = isObject(req.body) ? req.body.query : null;
    const isIntrospectionQuery = typeof query === 'string' && query.includes('__schema');
    if (isIntrospectionQuery && !req.user) {
      return res.status(403).json({ error: 'Introspection queries are not allowed' });
    }
  }

  next();
};
  • default discord avatar
    tlmaderlast year
    @545926768327131137

    have you found a better solution for this?

  • default discord avatar
    svn__last year

    Hey, unfortunately not :/ This comment might be helpful to decide if it's worth implementing:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/4571#discussioncomment-7908645
  • default discord avatar
    tlmaderlast year

    I'm going to give this a try:

    https://www.npmjs.com/package/graphql-disable-introspection

    thanks!

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