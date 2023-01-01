DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to disable GraphQL introspection on production?

svn__
last week
Hey, as in the title, is there any configuration flag that allows to disable GraphQL introspection or restrict access to the graphql endpoint to authorized requests only?

    zsazsagabonk
    last week

    Hi! Set

    graphQL: {disable: true}

    in your payload.config.ts file to totally disable graphQL



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/overview
    svn__
    last week

    Hmm, but as far as I understood it disables GraphQL completly. I still want to use it, just don’t want to make it accessible without authorization. My only idea for now was to use the Express middleware but maybe there is an easier way?



    I secured it with express.postMiddleware, I'm not sure if this is the best approach, but it seems to work well:



    export const secureGraphQLIntrospection = (req: PayloadRequest, res: Response, next: NextFunction) => {
  const isGqlPath = req.path === '/graphql';

  if (isGqlPath) {
    const query = isObject(req.body) ? req.body.query : null;
    const isIntrospectionQuery = typeof query === 'string' && query.includes('__schema');
    if (isIntrospectionQuery && !req.user) {
      return res.status(403).json({ error: 'Introspection queries are not allowed' });
    }
  }

  next();
};
