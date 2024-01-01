In Payload the schema is controlled by your collections and globals. All you need to do is run the generate command and the entire schema will be created for you.
Install
@payloadcms/graphql as a dev dependency:
Run the following command to generate the schema:
For
array,
block,
group and named
tab fields, you can generate top level reusable interfaces. The following group field config:
will generate:
The above example outputs all your definitions to a file relative from your payload config as
./graphql/schema.graphql. By default, the file will be output to your current working directory as
schema.graphql.
Payload will automatically try and locate your config, but might not always be able to find it. For example, if you are working in a
/src directory or similar, you need to tell Payload where to find your config manually by using an environment variable.
If this applies to you, create an NPM script to make generating types easier:
Now you can run
pnpm generate:graphQLSchema to easily generate your schema.