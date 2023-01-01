Use record ID instead of filename in the URL for Uploads

Hello, I have a collection of Uploads that looks like this

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const QuestionsMedia: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'questions-media', admin: { // Text used as a label for grouping collection links together in the navigation. group: 'Media', useAsTitle: 'id', }, access: { read: () => true, }, labels: {singular: 'Question Media', plural: 'Questions Media'}, upload: { staticURL: `/backend/media/questions`, staticDir: 'media/questions', adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail', mimeTypes: ['image/*'], }, fields: [ { type: 'text', name: 'alt', admin: { description: 'Descrivi brevemente cosa ci sta nell\'immagine' } } ], }; export default QuestionsMedia;

To fetch images, I have to access this url

http://localhost/backend/media/questions/abc.jpg

. What I'm trying to accomplish is to make payload use the ID of the record instead of the filename inside the URL to fetch the image.

I tried to ask the payload bot, and he suggested to edit the

staticDir

like this

staticDir: 'media/questions/:id',

But this didn't work, it edited the url like this

http://localhost/backend/media/questions/:id/abc.jpg

Is there any way to change the URL to contain the ID instead of the filename? Thanks

Just a quick note, the base url to access payload looks like that because of some configuration I did with nginx, since it's part of a fullstack app im building