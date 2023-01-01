Importing / Parsing a CSV into a collection

Hi there, anyone already done a CVS import to pre-populate a collection? Thanks in advance #community-help
Hello @nicolaslair - I've heard of people doing this, there may even be a code example in the discord archive
However, you could create a script to loop over each entry in your CSV and hit the create endpoint for that collection
You could also do it via a migration script in mongodb, but the API route feels easier to me
Thanks @notchr - do you think it would be a good use case for a plugin?
@nicolaslair It could be if enough people are importing a lot of data!
@nicolaslair Here's an example script doing an import from csvhttps://payloadcms.com/community-help/github/user-csv-import-for-a-collection
Thanks a lot Elliot - I actually ended up writing a complete DB seed script using Payload in 'local' mode - really handy feature 👍
Just a word of warning for anyone who ends up here, there's some divergence between data operations between dashboard and local API and this can lead to some pretty difficult to diagnose bugs on programmatic data interactions - two discussions in GH:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2889
andhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2785
