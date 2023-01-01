DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hook execution order

default discord avatar
dianoga
last week
4

Is there documentation somewhere for the order in which hooks execute? Specifically between fields and collection hooks.



Example: I have a field called

slug

which uses a

beforeValidate

field hook to format from the title (this is copied from the payload remix example). On that same collection I have a

beforeValidate

collection hook that generates a uriPath using that

slug

field.



Currently I think I'm hitting a race condition in the order those fire. I need the

slug

to be formatted (the field hook) before generating the

uriPath

. I know I could move the

formatSlug

field hook to the collection level but I'd rather understand what is happening.

