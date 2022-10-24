Collection Admin Config

The behavior of Collections within the Admin Panel can be fully customized to fit the needs of your application. This includes grouping or hiding their navigation links, adding Custom Components, selecting which fields to display in the List View, and more.

To configure Admin Options for Collections, use the admin property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 } , 8 }

Admin Options

The following options are available:

Option Description group Text used as a label for grouping Collection and Global links together in the navigation. hidden Set to true or a function, called with the current user, returning true to exclude this Collection from navigation and admin routing. hooks Admin-specific hooks for this Collection. More details. useAsTitle Specify a top-level field to use for a document title throughout the Admin Panel. If no field is defined, the ID of the document is used as the title. A field with virtual: true cannot be used as the title. description Text to display below the Collection label in the List View to give editors more information. Alternatively, you can use the admin.components.Description to render a React component. More details. defaultColumns Array of field names that correspond to which columns to show by default in this Collection's List View. hideAPIURL Hides the "API URL" meta field while editing documents within this Collection. enableRichTextLink The Rich Text field features a Link element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default. enableRichTextRelationship The Rich Text field features a Relationship element which allows for users to automatically reference related documents within their rich text. Set to true by default. meta Page metadata overrides to apply to this Collection within the Admin Panel. More details. preview Function to generate preview URLs within the Admin Panel that can point to your app. More details. livePreview Enable real-time editing for instant visual feedback of your front-end application. More details. components Swap in your own React components to be used within this Collection. More details. listSearchableFields Specify which fields should be searched in the List search view. More details. pagination Set pagination-specific options for this Collection. More details. baseListFilter You can define a default base filter for this collection's List view, which will be merged into any filters that the user performs.

Custom Components

Collections can set their own Custom Components which only apply to Collection-specific UI within the Admin Panel. This includes elements such as the Save Button, or entire layouts such as the Edit View.

To override Collection Components, use the admin.components property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { SanitizedCollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollection : SanitizedCollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 components : { 7 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

The following options are available:

Path Description beforeList An array of components to inject before the built-in List View beforeListTable An array of components to inject before the built-in List View's table afterList An array of components to inject after the built-in List View afterListTable An array of components to inject after the built-in List View's table Description A component to render below the Collection label in the List View. An alternative to the admin.description property. edit.SaveButton Replace the default Save Button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be disabled. edit.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft Button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. edit.PublishButton Replace the default Publish Button with a Custom Component. Drafts must be enabled. edit.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview Button with a Custom Component. Preview must be enabled. views Override or create new views within the Admin Panel. More details.

Note: For details on how to build Custom Components, see Building Custom Components.

Preview

It is possible to display a Preview Button within the Edit View of the Admin Panel. This will allow editors to visit the frontend of your app the corresponds to the document they are actively editing. This way they can preview the latest, potentially unpublished changes.

To configure the Preview Button, set the admin.preview property to a function in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 preview : ( doc , { locale } ) => { 7 if ( doc ?. slug ) { 8 return ` / ${ doc . slug } ?locale= ${ locale } ` 9 } 10 11 return null 12 } , 13 } , 14 }

The preview function receives two arguments:

Argument Description doc The Document being edited. ctx An object containing locale and token properties. The token is the currently logged-in user's JWT.

Note: For fully working example of this, check of the official Draft Preview Example in the Examples Directory.

Pagination

All Collections receive their own List View which displays a paginated list of documents that can be sorted and filtered. The pagination behavior of the List View can be customized on a per-Collection basis, and uses the same Pagination API that Payload provides.

To configure pagination options, use the admin.pagination property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 pagination : { 7 defaultLimit : 10 , 8 limits : [ 10 , 20 , 50 ] , 9 } , 10 } , 11 }

The following options are available:

Option Description defaultLimit Integer that specifies the default per-page limit that should be used. Defaults to 10. limits Provide an array of integers to use as per-page options for admins to choose from in the List View.

List Searchable Fields

In the List View, there is a "search" box that allows you to quickly find a document through a simple text search. By default, it searches on the ID field. If defined, the admin.useAsTitle field is used. Or, you can explicitly define which fields to search based on the needs of your application.

To define which fields should be searched, use the admin.listSearchableFields property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 admin : { 6 listSearchableFields : [ 'title' , 'slug' ] , 7 } , 8 }